Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.08%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Insurance, Real Estate and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 1.08%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Delek...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com-- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points later...
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
Figs, Inc. gains after Cowen updates estimates
© Reuters. Figs, Inc. (FIGS) gains after Cowen updates estimates. Shares of American medical clothing company, Figs Inc (NYSE:FIGS) are up 6.05% in mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their estimates on the stock and increased the company’s price target to $11.00 (from $6.00). Analysts there wrote...
Chubb earnings missed by $0.21, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Chubb (NYSE: CB) reported fourth quarter EPS of $4.05, $0.21 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.23B versus the consensus estimate of $9.65B. Chubb's stock price closed at $227.49. It is up 8.51% in the last 3 months and up...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
Tesla to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives. A story by teslarati.com reports today that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now offering an additional $3000 discount or 3 years of free Supercharging incentives with the purchase of new vehicles. However, the automaker is requiring owners trade in an existing car to qualify.
Our 3-Part Strategy for 20%+ Dividend Growth in 2023
If 2022 taught us anything, it’s that we need to swing our portfolios away from this:. We’re Fading “Cardiac” Share-Price Action Like This. That’s the chart of “America’s ticker”—the SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY)—last year. I call SPY “America’s ticker” because it’s by far the most popular way to track the S&P 500.
AMD earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.69, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.6B versus the consensus estimate of $5.52B. Guidance. AMD sees Q1 2023 revenue of $5.00B-$5.60B versus the analyst consensus of $5.48B. AMD's stock price...
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls
Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
Tokyo booms for shareholder-relations advisers as activists raise pressure
TOKYO (Reuters) - A rising wave of shareholder activism has turned Tokyo into a growth market for businesses that offer advice on shareholder relations, as corporate Japan scrambles for help to deal with investors who are no longer silent. The growing presence of such advisers, including new entrants, shows how...
AMD revenue beats targets, Wall St relieved after Intel's grim outlook
(Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Inc on Tuesday posted revenue that beat Wall Street targets and said it expected business to improve in the second half, enthusing investors who saw the company gaining on rival Intel. Shares rose about 1.5% in after hours trading. Although AMD's forecast...
