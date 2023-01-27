Crawford County has lifted its Level 1 snow emergency .

The announcement was made shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. The Level 1 emergency had been announced Thursday evening in a news release by Scott Kent, the county's sheriff.

A Level 1 snow emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

There' a chance of additional snow after 5 p.m. Rain and snow showers are possible before midnight tonight, then a slight chance of rain showers between midnight and 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low is expected to be around 28, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 39.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County cancels snow emergency