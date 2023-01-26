NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles await as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lift Chiefs back to Super Bowl
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) moves the ball ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the first half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at…
NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA…
Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways.
Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022
Stacker analyzed Pro-Football-Reference.com data to determine how an NFL-record 69 different quarterbacks started games during the 2022 regular season.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz added to Pro Bowl
Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as an alternate for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is Super Bowl-bound.
Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium…
NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
