Ready to celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day? These local bakers will 'blow your mind'

North Topeka-based Ohmygoodies LLC by Sara Jean makes amazing cakes that are "as beautiful as they are delicious," says Jen LeClair.

"Her chocolate cake with chocolate ganache will blow your mind.," she said Wednesday on The Topeka Experience Facebook page.

Ohmygoodies continues to have the highest available rating of 5.0 after receiving 65 Facebook reviews, according to its Facebook site.

That business makes a four-layer chocolate cake featuring whipped chocolate buttercream between layers of cake mix, topped with chocolate ganache and garnished with melted dark chocolate and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Meanwhile, southwest Topeka's Nothing Bundt Cakes makes cakes that are "to die for," said Brandy DeBusk-Russell.

"I never understood having a cake addiction until trying their cakes!" she said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' "chocolate chocolate chip" is her favorite cake, chipped in Dorothy Barthuly Rappard.

"So delicious!" she said.

LeClair, DeBusk-Russell and Barthuly Rappard were among chocolate cake enthusiasts who responded after The Topeka Capital-Journal this week sought to highlight National Chocolate Cake Day, which is Friday, by asking on The Topeka Experience page for input about who makes the best version of that tasty treat.

Cakes 'that I daydream about sometimes'

Meanwhile, C.J. Anderson and Jaron Anthony sing the praises of downtown Topeka's Shana Cake — Topeka.

"They do an amazing Black Forest chocolate cake," Anthony said.

Southeast Topeka-based Soul Fire Food Co. has "little chocolate Bundt cakes that I daydream about sometimes," said Sarah Hopkins.

The restaurant sells those cakes for $4 each to complement the meals it sells.

"Boy, they are good!" Hopkins said.

Others simply irresistible chocolates cakes in the Topeka area

Other great chocolate cakes mentioned in response to The Capital-Journal's request included those made by Kristin's Creations, Oh Dough You Didn't, The Sweet Tee, Annie's Place, KFC, HyVee, Mad Eliza's in Holton, Kendra Alvarez-Holmes and Andrea Smith.

Nancy Adams-Kampsen was mentioned as being a great chocolate cake maker by her grandsons, Billy Kampsen and Elijah Kampsen, though they said her cakes aren't available to the general public.

Elijah Kampsen said, "They are reserved for family."

History of chocolate cakes

In the U.S., chocolate was initially consumed primarily as a beverage, according to the National Day Calendar website.

The first chocolate cake is thought to have been created in 1765 as a result of a collaboration between a physician and a chocolate maker, that site said.

A chocolate cake recipe was first published in a cook book in 1847, the National Day Calendar website added.

It said the first boxed cake mix was created in the late 1920s, and the well-known Betty Crocker brand began putting out its first dry cake mixes in 1947.

