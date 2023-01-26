ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, OR

Jefferson man arrested on animal abuse, gun charges

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
A Jefferson man was arrested on charges including animal abuse and unlawful use of a weapon Thursday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The 43-year-old man was arrested when the Marion County’s SWAT team served a search warrant at 7 a.m. on the shed he was living in on 7th Street in Jefferson.

According to the sheriff’s office, which contracts to perform police services in Jefferson, the suspect surrendered at about 8:30 a.m. after receiving assistance from family members.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man allegedly shot and killed a neighbor’s dog in July 2022. Since then, his family members were increasingly concerned about their safety due to him having access to numerous guns.

Police said they recovered 20 weapons from the property, including guns.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

