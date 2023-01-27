Kohl's Corp. could announce a new CEO soon, per report

Tom Kingsbury has been Kohl's Corp. interim-CEO since December but it's possible he could take over the the full-time job and drop the "interim," according to a report from The New York Times on Thursday citing sources close to the situation.

Jen Johnson, Kohl's senior vice president, told the Times: "We do not comment on rumors or speculation."

Also on Thursday, Kohl's announced it appointed Jennie Kent as the company's chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Feb. 20. Kent has more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, including most recently as executive vice president, chief people and legal officer at Quad.

Kingsbury has headed the company since former CEO Michelle Gass left the company in December to work for Levi Straus Co.

In 2021, Kingsbury was nominated to Kohl's Corp. board of directors by activist investors. Kohl's spent the first half of 2022 fighting with activist investor Macellum Capital Management while listening to offers to buy the company. Kohl's ultimately decided not to sell.

On Wednesday, Kohl's eliminated 60 positions in the marketing and merchandise departments at its headquarters in Menomonee Falls.