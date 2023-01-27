TupaTalk: What's left in the dust of yesterday

I turn around,all I see is the shadow.Shawn Tate flinging a touchdown passto Josh Cole; the cheers ascend above the lights,

I turn around, the vision disappears from my side-eyeglance, the cheers are stilled.

It is today.

Joe Edwards, the mountain man newspaper publisher,more comfortable roughing it among the mountainsin Wyoming —and yet, there he is that one July Fourth,giving away hot dogs and drinks to the public,a red, white and blue stovetop hat on his noggin.Then I see him lying in a bed, his final rest.

I turn my head and look back — all I see are mingledmists of fun and sadness.

While in church, I see the Hartsock boys and sis, almostall of them children.

I blink my eyes and there is 6-foot-8 Noah Hartsocklooming above me a career of church service and collegehoops each awaiting him.

I remember the last time I visited the Hartsock Hacienda. The brothersall there, 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-10, banging the ball in side the beat-uprim atop the pole on their driveway.

I turn around and they are gone — Mom and dad and strapping kids.

They live here in Bartlesville only in legacy only. Does the pole stillstand?

I don’t know, I can’t bear to drive by and look.

Joe Gilbert stands outside the dugout once again,on the film screen of my heart.

He probably would have coached until he was 90; fate stepped in.I hear his bass voice, the friendliness of his words, his love of life,his clapping hands from the third base box, or from the basketballsideline encouraging his players.

Something distracts me. I look back. He is gone. Only ashadow of worthwhile life fills my eyes.

I see a young Tim Bart pumping optimism and vision into Bruin basketball,with the same enthusiasm a young boy squeezes air into his bicycle tire,I see the soaring ball climb to another universe over the wall at DoengesStadium and disappear behind the trees of Johnson Park, mailed there byKent Shaub. I see American Legion coaches Stan and Tug and John and Stevementoring the boys in baseball — and trying to providean experience they’ll never forget.

I turn around, Those eras are done. The men go on; the magic ofthat time blows away in the breeze.

I see Ron Swigart, Larry McCoy and Benny McClintock providestability and a welcoming attitude to Blazer softball players, year after year,inspiring them to do their best, teaching character and the fun of the moment.I turn and look back. The lights on the program have been off for many years,but countless pleasant evenings at the field can not be forgotten.

So many road trips with my friend Martha Manning, and often with her husband Jim,to out-of-town games.I wonder if she still chuckles in heaven about the many wrong roadswe took, with me as the navigator. I remember her illuminative eyes, windowsto a caring heart, a loving mother and devoted grandma, and the kids beyond,all the athletes and students she rooted for and hoped good lives for.

I turn around, and I don’t see them in the stands anymore.

So many other sights — Bartlesville football coach Lee Brower crying after a heart-ripping overtime loss,Dewey High football coach Jay Hurt’s courtesy and class always …the caring of Debbie Mueggenborg to a child in need … sensing Gerald Thompson’s enthusiasm in mentoring young athletes … spending part of one afternoonwatching Jared Minor work out so hard on the pole vault, aided by his dad, and being saddenedby Jared’s untimely passing … Bethany May zipping a softball fastball, I think of watching many Universityof Tulsa basketball games when Sam Mitchell suited up. …Tiffany Paper getting her arm tended to during astate softball tourney softball game and playing through pain … the tears leaking out ofBartlesville softball players eyes as they played a game after the passing of classmate Travis Teague …the pick-six by Nate Hansen that sparked Bartlesville past Bixby … Venson Cumby’s farewell phrase, “God loves you and so do I” … visiting Nate Alleman in the hospitalafter he shattered his leg, being there when he returned to the football field and being theremany years later when he won a punt, past and kick contest at Custer Stadium … and the thrill of my sisterand friends present at the BSC Hall of Fame ceremony.

I shake my head and look back and these once-real moments are distilled into feelings thatmove the heart.

I think of so many newspaper colleagues and the adventures and enjoyable times we shared. Those momentsare like ripples on a never-ending stream — but essence never really flows away.

What memories are yet to be made for me in reporting sports, I don’t know. Mortality is an eternity ended in a flash. The shadowsnever really disappear — they are the proof we’ve lived and we’ve cared.