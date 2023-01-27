ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo named a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record

By Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 6 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted an NBA all-star starter for the seventh straight season by the fans, media and current players, the league announced Thursday night.

The 28-year-old set another franchise record in the process, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of six selections.

Antetokounmpo, voted in each season from 2016-17 to 2022-23, now stands alone as the brightest of all-stars in Bucks history. Abdul-Jabbar went to six consecutive midseason showcases from 1969-70 to 1974-75.

In 37 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31 points per game to go with 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Some of his first-half highlights include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ntogk_0kSkhf1x00

Giannis and LeBron James voted as all-star captains

Antetokounmpo was the second-leading vote-getter among fans, so he will be a captain of a team for the third time opposite Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The two players were captains in 2019 and 2020 as well.

The fan vote counted for 50%, the media panel 25% and players 25%.

Teams will be “drafted” again by the captains, but this time Antetokounmpo and James will pick their rosters on the court just before tip-off at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 19. In past seasons the team draft was held in advance on television.

Jokic, Doncic among other starters

The other eight starters they’ll be choosing from, barring any changes because of injury beforehand, are: Denver's two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic of Dallas, Golden State's Stephen Curry, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans' Zion Williamson.

When are all-star reserves picked?

All-star reserves selected by the coaches will be announced Feb. 2, and Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday should be in the mix.

The Rising Stars game, which features rookies and second-year players is Feb 17, and first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp may be in the mix for that showcase.

The slam dunk contest, three-point contest and skills challenge will be held Feb. 18.

The Associated Press contributed .

