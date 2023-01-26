ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front; Knicks Down a Starter for Thursday's Matchup

By Bobby Krivitsky
 4 days ago

The Celtics' return home brings with it positive updates on the injury front. Following their 121-118 win over the Warriors at TD Garden, Boston went north of the border without Jayson Tatum.

As the Celtics' 106-104 victory against the Raptors unfolded, the team lost Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and Derrick White to injury.

Fortunately, White returned for Monday's matchup in Orlando. But Boston, down Smart, Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon, who did not make the trip to Florida for personal reasons, were unavailable as the Magic became the first team to beat the Celtics in a regular-season series in the 2022-23 campaign.

To state it explicitly: while relevant, injuries are not an excuse for how that game unfolded. Credit Orlando for decisively being the better team that night in a matchup where Boston was complicit in fueling the hosts offense.

The next night, the Celtics took their talents to South Beach, again playing shorthanded. Down Smart, Al Horford, as is customary on the second half of a back-to-back, Jaylen Brown, due to right adductor injury management, and Brogdon, Boston wore down in the second half of its 98-95 loss to the Heat.

Now readying for a game back on the TD Garden parquet, the Celtics, still shorthanded, welcome back Brown, Horford, and Brogdon.

The only other player besides Danilo Gallinari out for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks is Smart, who's still nursing his right ankle sprain.

As for the visitors, New York is missing starting center Mitchell Robinson , who recently underwent surgery for a fractured right thumb. Evan Fournier is also out and away from the team due to personal reasons.

During his pregame media availability, Tom Thibodeau confirmed Immanuel Quickley, who did not dress in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Sunday but returned for their win against the Cavaliers Tuesday, is available tonight.

Thursday's game tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Boston, MA
