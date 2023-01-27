ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois, IL

Leonard wins Athlete of the Week

By Brice Bement
 6 days ago

GILMAN (WCIA) — Cannon Leonard is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Iroquois West basketball player is averaging 18.4 points per game and 10 rebounds per game, leading the team to 10-straight wins and a 17-3 overall record heading into Friday night’s big game against Salt Fork.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound senior center has been a walking double-double, in his latest game this week he put up 20 points and 15 rebounds. Cannon is signed to play football at Iowa next year, but he’s leaving his mark on the court as well in his final season with the Raiders.

“It’s just get me the ball, let me go to work a lot of the times and I haven’t really met anybody that’s been quite the match, this Friday we got a good game against Salt Fork so hopefully we’ll have a good match up there and the whole team’s just been working really good, the coaching staff is doing amazing with the way they’re coaching us and it’s all just working really good,” Leonard said.

Leonard is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

