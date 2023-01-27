ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Jayson Tatum Starting in Fourth All-Star Game Appearance; Jaylen Brown a Virtual Lock to Earn a Reserve Spot

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDG6a_0kSkgoIN00

View the original article to see embedded media.

When the NBA All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the third consecutive year, Jayson Tatum will be out there at the start of the event.

The now four-time All-Star is also in the thick of the MVP race, averaging 31 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and a steal per game. The former two would represent season highs for him, while his output as a facilitator, which has increased every year, would match his 2021-22 production.

Tatum, who's second in total points (1428) and third in points per game, is also fourth in minutes (1708) and third in playing time per contest (37.1). He's suited up for 46 of Boston's 49 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell round out the All-Star starters from the East.

While Jaylen Brown had a compelling case to join Tatum in that group, he's a virtual lock to earn his second All-Star appearance.

Brown is generating 26.9 points per contest and 7.1 rebounds, which would represent season highs for him. He's also averaging 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals. He is 11th in total points this season (1155) and 12th in points per game.

LeBron James (captain), Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Zion Williamson earned starting spots for the West.

Further Reading

Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front; Knicks Down a Starter for Thursday's Matchup

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Thursday's Celtics-Knicks Showdown

The Roots of the Heat's Fourth-Quarter Rally Stand Out Above All as Celtics Suffer Second-Straight Loss

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Heat Game

For the Celtics, a Quiet Trade Deadline May Prove Best

Celtics Reportedly Looking for Players in Very Specific Range Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Nets Game

The Celtics' setting multiple franchise records and Jaylen Brown besting Kyrie Irving headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Nets game. Jaylen Brown Bests Kyrie Irving The Celtics came out with considerable energy on Wednesday, and Jaylen Brown made sure it went to ...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
755
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy