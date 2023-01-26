It’s never too early to start planning for your next holiday, especially when it’s to a travel destination as popular as Hokkaido. With gentle ski slopes and powder-soft snow, this winter wonderland is at the top of our travel wishlist. And that’s exactly why premium resort brand Club Med’s all-inclusive package is ideal for families. Whether you’re a newcomer to skiing or you’ve been flying down steep slopes for years, their resorts offer classes for all experience levels.

13 DAYS AGO