Mississippi State score vs. Ole Miss women's basketball: Live updates

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
The schedule aligned perfectly for Mississippi State women's basketball to build momentum heading into its rematch with Ole Miss.

MSU (15-5, 4-3 SEC) lost three of four to open conference play, but the stretch featured matchups with Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Once the schedule eased up, the Bulldogs took advantage. Mississippi State has won three in a row (Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky) heading into the SJB Pavilion on Thursday (8 p.m., SEC Network).

For Ole Miss (16-4, 5-2), the rivalry matchup provides a chance to regain momentum. After a 5-0 start to SEC play, the Rebels have lost their last two. With difficult road matchups against Arkansas and Tennessee looming, taking down MSU is crucial.

Ole Miss took the first matchup on Jan. 1. The Rebels outscored the Bulldogs by 14 in the second half en route to a 61-50 win. In the last three matchups the rivals, Ole Miss has won two of three.

REBELS VS. BULLDOGS:Scouting report, score prediction

OLE MISS:Turnovers, 3-pointers continue to haunt Ole Miss basketball in 89-77 loss vs. Missouri

MISSISSIPPI STATE:MSU men's basketball to honor 60th anniversary of 1963 NCAA Game of Change vs Loyola

What time, channel is the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss women's basketball game on?

Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Thursday. The game is on SEC Network.

Mississippi State score vs. Ole Miss women's basketball: Live updates

Related
redcuprebellion.com

When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?

Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford proves they can hang with the best in narrow loss to Starkville

Oxford basketball is peaking at the right time. The Chargers (14-12, 2-4 Region 1-6A) don’t have a particularly impressive record, and they’re just 2-5 in their last seven games, but a narrow 68-62 loss at the hands of No. 2 Starkville on Friday gave them confidence that they can make a deep postseason run and possibly even make it back to Jackson for the first time since 2017.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

What makes Garrett Wood an Ole Miss team captain?

Ole Miss infielder Garrett Wood played in less than half of the 65 games his team competed in a year ago, starting in only six of them. Last season, Wood batted .152 in 33 at-bats, getting five runs, five hits (with two doubles) and an RBI. However, that wasn't a factor in him being named team captain by his teammates for the 2023 season.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

New Coffee Spot Opens on Jackson Ave

Shadrachs Coffee soft opened on Wednesday and will celebrate their grand opening this Saturday. All medium drinks will be on sale for $1 for their Saturday grand opening. They offer hot and cold coffee and other non-coffee beverages. The franchise owner Brad Akin and his son Heath had an interest...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest. Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford added to winter weather advisory

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

May today be the day of your breakthrough

William Glasser’s Reality or Choice therapy is my base counseling theory, but after 21 plus years of university work and rich life experiences, I relied on myself – “Do you know me? Well, not you but your behavior.”. As an academic adviser, personal and career counselor, and...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
TUPELO, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

