Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Power Outages
Thousands of Hopkins County residents lost electricity Tuesday, and some are still waiting. Although power company crews have been working 24-7 to restore power, some people may have yet to report their outages. For Oncor customers to report an outage, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or call 888-313-4747. FEC customers should contact: Call 903-455-1715 or go online to https://farmerselectric.coop/outage-center/.
easttexasradio.com
Electric Company’s Crews Working In Cold
The weather was kicking power off and on for SWEPCO in the Winnsboro area yesterday. Some lost electric power before crews restored it just before 8:00. It was down again before 10:00 and restored at 10:34 before dropping out until 11:22 last night. SWEPCO had over 1,300 without power and fixed all but 29 just before 3:00 this morning. Wood County Electric Co-Op has 97 without power east of Mineola and 34 in the Yantis area. Upshur County had no power outages.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County authorities responded to a report of a pickup, and a passenger car speeding and shots fired. Officers located the car on Hillcrest Drive and found an AK47 inside. They learned that the driver, Maria Veronica Garcia, did not have a driver’s license and arrested her. Additionally, they booked the passenger, Alexis Villanueva, on a Garland warrant for Possession of Cocaine.
easttexasradio.com
Registration For Girls Softball of Texas
Registration is Saturdays, Feb 4 and 11, for ages 4-18 Girls Softball League of Paris. It will take place from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Lamar Ave. Church of Christ. Application fees are $60 to register. For more information, visit the Girls Softball League of Paris’ Facebook page.
easttexasradio.com
Two Convicted, Sentenced In Lamar County
A Lamar County jury convicted Garrett Whitten of Aggravated Robbery. Court documents show that Whitten had been caught shoplifting at the Lowes in Paris and, when confronted by a store security officer, pulled a gun and threatened the officer. The jury sentenced Whitten to 16 years in prison. A jury...
easttexasradio.com
Wreck Closes 271 Between Talco And Bogata
They are reporting icy roads on 271 south. Please drive with care. For the latest road conditions, go to www.drivetexas.org.
easttexasradio.com
NTCC – Sports
The Northeast Texas Community College Eagles Softball team started the Spring Season off by traveling to Marshall to scrimmage East Texas Baptist University on Friday. The scrimmage was moved from Saturday to Friday to beat the weather. ETBU defeated the Eagles 6-0 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 30)
Paris Police arrested Zachary Taylor Roth, 45, at his residence in the 400-block of W. Shiloh St at 5:33 P.M. on Tuesday, Jan 17. Roth had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Lamar County on a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Officers booked and placed Roth in the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested Billy Martin Diaz, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, on warrants for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Abandoning a Child. They charged him with three misdemeanors and have not set a bond. Cynthiai Marie Franks. Deputies arrested Cynthia Marie Franks, 31, of Cookville, on warrants for Evading Arrest with...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Community Theater’s Plaza Follies Debuts This Weekend
After the success of Plaza Follies 2022, Alaina Downing returns to direct a revamped musical revue featuring music and scenes from your favorite musicals, old and new.
easttexasradio.com
For The Love Of All Things Natural, Cooper Lake State Park Can Be Your Special Place!
Cooper, TX— For the love of all things natural, Cooper Lake State Park can be your special place. Awe-inspiring sunrises and amazing sunsets are just a sample of all the natural goodness waiting for you, your family, and your friends. February is a wildcard month in Texas when it comes to weather. We may have the perfect warm afternoons to enjoy a hike through our post-oak forests or a successful day fishing at the Park, catching rainbow trout, crappie, or blue catfish. However, cold periods also provide a unique opportunity to experience a late winter camping adventure. Imagine huddled around a roaring campfire, sipping hot chocolate, sharing stories, and enjoying s’mores! February and Cooper Lake State Park are a perfect pair for winter adventuring.
easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook Monday 5:00 AM
Is likely today. Impacts on the afternoon and evening commute will be possible, as bridges and overpasses may become slick. Make sure to keep updated with the forecast for your area!. Significant travel impacts are possible Tuesday and Wednesday across parts of North and Central Texas. Freezing rain and sleet...
easttexasradio.com
TxDOT Paris Travel Alert
PARIS – Travel Alert: Many parts of the state, including Northeast Texas, are under a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warming thru 6:00 am Wednesday, Feb 1. Despite our road treatments, traveling may become difficult and hazardous due to freezing rain. Do not travel unless necessary. If you must...
easttexasradio.com
Delta County Traffic Stop Leads To Theft Arrests
PRESS RELEASE FROM DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON. A late morning traffic stop leads to a recovery of a trailer, an electric golf cart and 3 arrests. Just before 11 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Sergeant Roden stopped a vehicle towing a trailer with no license plate displayed. At the time, a check of the vin for the trailer did not show it to be stolen. The driver identified as 47-year-old Pecan Gap resident Jerry Lee Sessums was cited and released. A subsequent check of the owner registration came back to a person that had been deceased. Through her diligent efforts, Sergeant Roden was able to make contact with the deceased persons’ son and was able to determine that the trailer had been stolen from a property in Delta County.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Man Shot In The Face
Paris Police responded to a shooting at 60 W. Washington Street Sunday afternoon. Officers located a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face. They think the shooting happened in an empty apartment. They transported the victim to a Dallas area hospital.
Comments / 0