ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former Panthers players react to hiring of Frank Reich

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wm5Bc_0kSkfrjX00

We know how Carolina Panthers players (both past and present) feel about Steve Wilks. But how do they feel about what went down on Thursday?

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the guys who are currently employed by the organization are understanding of and excited over the hiring of Frank Reich—even at the expense of the beloved Wilks. And Panthers of the past . . . ?

Well, here are some reactions to the move from a few former players.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers ownership, HC Frank Reich reportedly differ on DC preference

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might’ve gotten his guy in Frank Reich. But in a lesson learned from his last “guy,” this one seemingly won’t have as much power. On Sunday night, CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson dished out a few details regarding the team’s search for a defensive coordinator. In addition to noting Carolina’s lack of confidence in landing Vic Fangio—the hottest candidate on the market—Anderson tweeted that there’s a bit of a disagreement on preferences between ownership and their new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the finalists for Colts' head coach job

The Indianapolis Colts have been conducting interviews with the finalists for the head coach vacancy, and the process is expected to wrap up relatively soon. While it could take a little more time depending on who the front-runner for the job is, we know of seven candidates who are in the running to become the next head coach of the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals make first roster moves of offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Tuesday after the AFC title game. Cincinnati signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts:. All 12 players finished the season on the practice squad and won’t count on the team’s active list until February 13. Of note, punter Kevin Huber and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were big names not to make this list.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Panthers owner admits crucial mistake

Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kellen Moore expresses excitement over joining Chargers' coaching staff

The Chargers hired Kellen Moore to fill their offensive coordinator role this week. Moore spoke to the media on Wednesday in his introductory press conference with the team. Among other things, Moore clarified that he seeks to be a pivotal figure in the Chargers’ success for years to come and laid out his strategy to revolutionize Los Angeles’ offense. He praised the staff that head coach Brandon Staley has put together ahead of the 2023 season and made a point to let reporters know how he feels about his new role.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy