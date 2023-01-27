ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lawmakers mull a solution to the school spending cap, amid urgent calls to act

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKPYp_0kSkewBN00

Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus

As schools across the state face down an impending fiscal cliff, lawmakers met on Thursday to discuss what their options are — despite the fact that legislation to address the issue has been ready to go since the session started.

The financial dilemma is caused by school funding in the state exceeding, for the second year in a row, a limit placed in the state’s constitution by voters in 1980. If not resolved by the March 1 deadline, schools would be forced to make $1.4 billion in end-of-year cuts. Overriding that spending cap, called the aggregate expenditure limit, requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber of the legislature.

While multiple resolutions have been introduced to do just that, Republican leaders have said they’d rather wait .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Conservative lawmakers have repeatedly demanded increased transparency about what’s being taught in classrooms and who’s really getting paid in exchange for more funding, and that sentiment was present Thursday, during the first meeting of the newly formed House Appropriations Subcommittee on Budgetary Funding Formulas.

Rep. Matt Gress, the Phoenix Republican chairing the subcommittee, said in his opening remarks that the panel’s goal was to explore educational funding in the state — and where it ends up — before lawmakers decide whether they will lift the looming spending cap.

“(We’re here) to ensure the record investments we’ve made in K-12 education over the last eight years is effectively and responsibly spent,” he said, adding, “We will dig in and understand the facts of why the state is in this position in order to move forward with an informed decision on whether to waive the AEL for one year and the consequences for children and families if we do not.”

State superintendent: Want results? Lift the cap

Republican Tom Horne, the newly elected superintendent of public instruction who oversees the state’s nearly 3,000 public schools , told committee members that his plans to improve test scores won’t happen if schools are forced to make devastating cuts.

“If the aggregate expenditure limit is not waived this year, then, come March, the schools are going to have to cut 70% of their budget. It’s 17% for the year, but it hits in March and it’s 70% at that time,” he said.

A blow like that would lead to mass layoffs, crippling any progress. Teachers, Horne said, are the key to raising the state’s declining test scores , which are still suffering from the impacts of the remote instruction that took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The record funding investment allocated by the legislature last year — which is a part of why school funding has exceeded the cap — has already been given to schools, Horne added, and this year’s lawmakers should acknowledge that by voting to override the cap.

“The work of the legislature must be respected,” he said. “It would be a travesty to undo the work that the legislature did and have such a horrible impact on our schools.”

Gress questioned whether schools couldn’t fill the gap using the leftover money in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund given to schools by the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Arizona was allocated $2.5 billion under the act, and Gress pointed out that at least $2 billion remained unspent.

“You cannot supplant state cutbacks with ESSER monies. They are there to supplement the state effort, not to take the place of cutbacks,” Horne said, referring to the federal rules for using the money.

Federal guidelines state that ESSER funds should be used to help schools recover from the effects of the pandemic , through initiatives like additional mental health resources for students, school repairs that were delayed during the pandemic or programs that strengthen student learning.

Analysts: options are limited

Patrick Moran, assistant director of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, said legislators have few options to deal with the impending funding ceiling. The quickest would be to override the limit for the year.

That solution is temporary, however, and only keeps budget cuts at bay for the 2023 academic year. If it becomes a problem next year, for example, the legislature would need to act again.

“We can’t authorize exceedances for multiple years in a row, and (lifting the cap this year) does not change the underlying constitutional language that establishes the limit,” Moran explained. “The formula would be the same in the next year, so it’s effectively only a one-time override.”

Only voters can enact lasting change. In 1980, Arizonans approved an amendment to the state constitution that enshrined the funding limit, tying it to the spending levels of that time — levels that are increasingly outdated as school needs have modernized and increased. To modify the limit by pinning it to more recent spending levels, or to repeal it entirely, voters would need to approve a new ballot initiative in the 2024 election.

Lawmakers can pass a resolution that would put that choice to voters, but that doesn’t resolve the problem for this year.

If the legislature refuses to either lift the cap or ask voters to permanently resolve it, the only option left would be for lawmakers to oversee ongoing spending reductions, forcing schools to cut back so they don’t bump up against the limit anymore. And if Republican lawmakers want schools to keep the investments they’ve repeatedly touted are the results of conservative efforts, that could get tricky.

The spending cap is adjusted for inflation, and has an added 2% wiggle room on top of that which lawmakers can tweak, but Moran said it’s unlikely that the parameters of the limit could catch up to current funding levels anytime soon.

“It’s possible that regular inflation could outrun whatever adjustments we’re doing to the regular (school funding) formula,” he said. “But, in the short run, the gap is just too large for that exceedance to go away with inflation on its own.”

And if lawmakers decide to trim back school funding, there’s a limited amount that can be changed. The Arizona Department of Education is required, under state law, to pay schools a specific amount per pupil. Transportation and base spending are off-limits.

The only way to decrease spending would be by slashing funding sources that exist outside of the traditional school funding formula, like desegregation programs, property tax levies and district additional assistance, which helps pay for things like furniture and technology. Estimates from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee project that would result in a savings of only about $500 million — far below what is currently pushing schools over the limit.

“It would be challenging, just based on what counts toward the current formula, to get up to $1.4 billion dollars,” Moran said.

“So, we'd have to start going through the couch cushions of schools in order to get to $1.4 billion and we’re going to run out of possible sources to reduce,” Gress concluded, to chuckling from panel members.

The future: solutions may be hampered by political strife

The aggregate expenditure limit has been legislatively overridden three times: 2002, 2008 and 2022. But what has been the path of least resistance before may present new difficulties as the Republican-majority is significantly less united than in previous years. The legislature now boasts its own Freedom Caucus, an off-shoot of the federal one which was formed to oppose what it perceived as an insufficiently conservative Republican caucus.

In a press release, Arizona’s Freedom Caucus slammed attempts to override the spending limit, saying its members stood ready to vote in opposition.

“Unless it is accompanied by systemic reforms that benefit students, families and teachers, the Arizona Freedom Caucus stands unanimously opposed to any attempt to override the voter-approved AEL,” reads the group’s statement .

Those reforms should address increasing class sizes, classroom resources and what the group perceives as actions that “force feed a far-left worldview on children.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Lawmakers mull a solution to the school spending cap, amid urgent calls to act appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Lawmakers, some reluctantly, take first steps to address school spending limit

With less than a month to go before schools are forced to cut $1.4 billion from their budgets, lawmakers took the first step towards addressing the problem on Tuesday — although some made sure to say they had reservations about doing so.  “My top concerns (are) academic achievement, rigor in the classroom and preparedness for […] The post Lawmakers, some reluctantly, take first steps to address school spending limit appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act.  The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher […] The post Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ALABAMA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bills would exempt period products, diapers from taxes

As many as 15 states have already eliminated the sales taxes from period products and diapers, and Arizona could be next.  Two identical bills have been introduced this year that would remove the sales tax added to feminine hygiene products, infant diapers and incontinence products.  The effort to give women and parents across the state […] The post Bills would exempt period products, diapers from taxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Senate resolution aims to decrease crime, but it could mean fuller jails

One state lawmaker wants Arizona police departments to focus on increased policing and deterrence programs to combat what he said is an out-of-control surge in violent crime, but critics say that his recommendations will only lead to increased incarceration for low-level crimes.  Sen. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills and a retired police officer, […] The post Senate resolution aims to decrease crime, but it could mean fuller jails appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

GOP bill to bar ‘critical race theory’ from Arizona schools advances

For the third time in as many years, Arizona lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public schools, though the measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in the executive office. While proponents say the bill would stop activist […] The post GOP bill to bar ‘critical race theory’ from Arizona schools advances appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance

WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
WASHINGTON STATE
Arizona Mirror

Border event with lawmakers to feature speakers connected to QAnon, hate group

An event dubbed “Border 911” that will take place Saturday and feature at least one Arizona lawmaker will also feature QAnon connected speakers as well as some connected to hate groups.  The event is being put on by The America Project, a 501(c)(4) created by former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne and disgraced former General Michael […] The post Border event with lawmakers to feature speakers connected to QAnon, hate group appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House Oversight chair’s agenda: Hunter Biden, COVID origins, classified documents

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer on Monday previewed his priorities for this Congress, which he says will include a heavy focus on the handling of classified documents, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, and what he described as possible “influence peddling” by Hunter Biden. The Kentucky Republican addressed reporters and […] The post U.S. House Oversight chair’s agenda: Hunter Biden, COVID origins, classified documents appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KENTUCKY STATE
Arizona Mirror

Cochise County’s elections director resigns after protecting midterm ballots from Republican officials

During last fall’s fights in Cochise County over hand-counting ballots and rejecting the election results, county residents say they were glad there was one person standing up to defend elections. Elections Director Lisa Marra repeatedly explained — to the supervisors, to reporters, and, finally, to a judge — that she would not break the law […] The post Cochise County’s elections director resigns after protecting midterm ballots from Republican officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Republican election bills based on conspiracy theories, political grudges, advance

Fueled by election conspiracy theories and axes to grind against political opponents, Republican legislators gave initial approval to a slate of bills on Wednesday that served as veiled rebukes against the 2022 midterm elections and the officials who oversaw them.  Democrats and Republicans clashed over the insinuation that Gov. Katie Hobbs, who served as Secretary […] The post Republican election bills based on conspiracy theories, political grudges, advance appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric

Harrison knew when he was five that he was different, but he didn’t have the words to explain why he belonged in the boy’s restroom, and not forced into the girl’s. When he came out as trans in middle school, his classmates reacted with threats of assault.  Being able to use the right bathroom then […] The post Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Critics: Republican election proposals confusing, contradictory, unnecessary

A group of election reform bills that Republicans say would make elections more secure and speed up results would actually make voting more difficult and time consuming, and are solutions to nonexistent problems, critics said Monday.  One of the bills would be impossible to implement in some Arizona counties, while others seem fated for a […] The post Critics: Republican election proposals confusing, contradictory, unnecessary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

So far away, so close to home: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On Jan. 27, 1945, Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz camp complex in occupied Poland. What the Soviet liberators found was grim enough, but most Auschwitz prisoners still alive in 1945 had already been forced by the Nazis on death marches weeks earlier.  An estimated 60,000 of them were brutally driven westward to other camps. Whoever […] The post So far away, so close to home: International Holocaust Remembrance Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature

The Republicans who run our state legislature are terrified. They’re terrified that their policy proposals are deeply unpopular. Terrified of facing even a tiny bit of accountability. Terrified of anyone knowing what they’re doing or who they’re talking to.  They’re terrified of being forced to work with Democrats. Terrified of compromising even a little bit […] The post Fear and loathing in the Arizona legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Navajo Nation Council sets historic leadership with first woman speaker

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Evolution is happening within the Navajo Nation government. Historically, many leadership positions, including Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council have been held by men. Crystalyne Curley is changing that path. On Monday, the Navajo Nation 25th Council voted to make Curley the first woman to hold the speaker position in the […] The post Navajo Nation Council sets historic leadership with first woman speaker appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show

Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.  “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

GOP proposal would make a fentanyl overdose first-degree murder in Arizona

Fentanyl dealers linked to an overdose death could face the death penalty under a Republican proposal that critics say will also sweep up drug addicts and send them to death row.  The legislation from Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, would expand the state’s first-degree murder statutes to include deaths by fentanyl if the drug is able […] The post GOP proposal would make a fentanyl overdose first-degree murder in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy