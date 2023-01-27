ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 53

dwtmn
6d ago

No one should get reparations. It’s a total joke . No wonder California is losing citizens

Reply(4)
38
crazytimes
6d ago

Give them a billion each! Now they can pay for me and I can whine and complain that the MAN keeps me down. Perfect. When do I get my STEMI?

Reply
4
Annette Scott
6d ago

California was NEVER a slave state, Californian’s should not be paying for this!

Reply(6)
28
Related
KPBS

California reparations task force takes deeper look into eligibility

California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans held a meeting in San Diego over the weekend. The group heard public testimony and discussed questions around who should be eligible for reparations. Then, the federal government has made a $10 million investment to address overgrown forests across Southern California, but exactly how to best prepare for wildfires is still a matter of debate. Next, a look into some of the bumps in the rollout of California’s transitional kindergarten program. And, surfboards, model trains, aviation, and lots of fine art are just some of the things to see during February for Museum Month 2023. Finally, the Human rights Watch Film Festival returns this Thursday with an opening night screening of “Clarissa’s Battle.” The film documents the tireless efforts of Clarissa Dowtherd as she works for increasing access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roxana Anton

The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday

The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly

A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans

The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy