Read full article on original website
dwtmn
6d ago
No one should get reparations. It’s a total joke . No wonder California is losing citizens
Reply(4)
38
crazytimes
6d ago
Give them a billion each! Now they can pay for me and I can whine and complain that the MAN keeps me down. Perfect. When do I get my STEMI?
Reply
4
Annette Scott
6d ago
California was NEVER a slave state, Californian’s should not be paying for this!
Reply(6)
28
Related
KCRA.com
California Gov. Newsom seeks limits on where people can carry concealed guns
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns after multiple mass shootings left dozens dead across the state in January, calling for more restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws. He endorsed legislation Wednesday that would ban people...
Biden administration is caught between California and its neighbors in Colorado River fight
California countered water plan offered by neighboring states that upholds its senior rights to river.
KPBS
California reparations task force takes deeper look into eligibility
California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans held a meeting in San Diego over the weekend. The group heard public testimony and discussed questions around who should be eligible for reparations. Then, the federal government has made a $10 million investment to address overgrown forests across Southern California, but exactly how to best prepare for wildfires is still a matter of debate. Next, a look into some of the bumps in the rollout of California’s transitional kindergarten program. And, surfboards, model trains, aviation, and lots of fine art are just some of the things to see during February for Museum Month 2023. Finally, the Human rights Watch Film Festival returns this Thursday with an opening night screening of “Clarissa’s Battle.” The film documents the tireless efforts of Clarissa Dowtherd as she works for increasing access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
California Reparations Task Force Zeroes In On Who’d Be Eligible For Compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
KCRA.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California Republicans call for ‘crime control,’ not gun control, in legislative agenda
Polling showed crime was top of mind for many Californians heading into November’s election. And Republicans in the state Assembly are introducing a slate of bills they argue will help make the state safer. The measures, highlighted at a Monday press conference, include stiffer penalties for repeat shoplifters, reinstating...
Maxine Waters paid daughter $192,000 in campaign funds during 2022 cycle, filings show
Rep. Maxine Waters, D.-Calif., continues dishing out campaign cash to her daughter to run a moneymaking slate mailer operation involving California politicians.
Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund
Natural gas prices are up all across the state. According to utility companies, its due to soaring global price increases. The post Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund appeared first on KYMA.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
oc-breeze.com
Assembly Republicans join law enforcement to call for end to California crime spree
Assembly Republicans joined with law enforcement officials from around the state today to announce legislation to stop the wave of crime hurting Californians’ quality of life. With violent crime increasing 6% in a year and high-profile property crimes shaking people’s sense of safety, California needs a new direction to protect and enhance public safety.
McDonald’s President Says California Law Proposal To Pay Fast-Food Workers $22 an Hour Is ’Costly and Job-Destroying'
In an open letter, McDonald's USA president John Erlinger slammed California lawmakers for passing a fast-food law that would raise hourly restaurant wages to $22 an hour, saying it would make it "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state.
NBC Los Angeles
Scammers Are Stealing Money From EBT Cards, Leaving Low Income Californians With Little Money for Food
Ingrid Brown relies on her state-issued electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card to buy food. But recently, the money on the card disappeared. All $381. “I feel upset. And it’s wrong. Because people are going hungry,” she said. Brown was confused when she learned the money was spent at...
I'm a successful female minority truck driver. California's AB5 forced me to leave the state I love
When the California legislature began debating Assembly Bill 5 – a law effectively banning independent contractors in trucking – my dream was put in jeopardy.
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 53