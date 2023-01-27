Read full article on original website
Starling Bird population brings health concern to residents of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture treated the local starling population using DRC – 1339, assisting in reduction of the birds, according to the city of Grand Island. The chemical DRC is bird specific and it is not predicted to harm any...
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
Hastings College football signs 18 Nebraska prospects in NSD haul
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College football inked 26 new recruits to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday, according to a list provided to Local4 by Broncos coach Matt Franzen. Here is a breakdown of the signees:. QB - Trevin Alessio - Discovery Canyon, CO. Trey Jackson - Waverly, NE.
Grand Island Fire Department: Cause of house fire believed to be electrical in nature
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Hastings girls, York boys bowling team snags B-5 District title
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings hosted the B-5 District bowling Championship on Tuesday at Pastime Lanes. McCool Junction, Northwest, Superior and York also competing for Championship hardware. For the boys, York won the team title, and the Hastings Tiger girls claimed first as well. See embedded video for highlights.
Hastings homeless shelter reopens
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Crossroads Mission Avenue is officially back open after being closed for more than a month. The homeless shelter’s Hastings location had to close after a sprinkler pipe burst and damaged the building’s electrical panel. It happened on Christmas night, forcing residents to move to...
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
Kearney Police presents Youth Citizens Academy
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is presenting a free, interactive, and hands-on course that will allow teens to learn what goes on in the day to day duties of a police officer. The Youth Citizens Academy will be a five week course, with classes every Thursday evening...
ESU9 host First-Ever Social Media Team Day
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping. Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.
Hastings boys basketball continues surge in 33-point win over Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys basketball hit the road for a matchup with Grand Island Northwest Tuesday. The Tigers routed the Vikings in their home gym, 63-30. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Arcadia-Loup City boys basketball unable to keep pace with Central City in LouPlatte quarterfinals
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - #7 Arcadia-Loup City boys basketball traveled to take on #2 Central City in the LouPlatte Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday. In the end, the Bison defeat the Rebels, 64-21. See embedded video for highlights.
Kearney produces six NLI signees
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the CHAT Auditorium. Here are the six Bearcats who signed a NLI. Ezzy Castro-Torres - Soccer - Northeast Community College. Jhordy Solares - Soccer - Western Nebraska Community College. Zack Watson - Track and Field...
Fundraiser to honor retired campus health services director
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
Grand Island man gets life in prison for March 2022 kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for convictions related to a March 2022 escape from law enforcement and subsequent kidnapping. A judge Tuesday sentenced Tyler Manka, 28, to life in prison for kidnapping, 20-40 years each...
Source of school shooting threat at Thayer Central ‘out of state and not credible’
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Authorities have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. “The source has been determined to be out of state and not credible and in no way currently affiliated with Thayer Central Community Schools,” the school said in a message to families Wednesday.
Wood River boys basketball earns comeback win to advance in LPC Tournament
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Wood River boys basketball hosted fifth-seed St. Paul in the quarterfinal round of the Louplatte Conference Tournament Tuesday. After going down by as much as 13, the Eagles came back to beat the Wildcats 50-42 and advance to the semifinals. Watch the embedded...
Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Doniphan-Trumbull girls basketball claims 12-point win over St. Paul
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 St. Paul girls basketball traveled to Cardinal country to take on #3 Doniphan-Trumbull in the LouPlatte Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday. In the end, the Cardinals secure the 39-27 victory over the Wildcats. See embedded video for highlights.
Federal grand jury indicts G.I. kidnapping suspect
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSNB) - The man arrested last month in Grand Island for kidnapping a Utah boy faces federal charges after a grand jury indictment. According to officials, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima of Tuscon, Ariz., is charged in federal court in Utah with kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
