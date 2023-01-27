ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
LINCOLN, NE
Hastings College football signs 18 Nebraska prospects in NSD haul

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College football inked 26 new recruits to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday, according to a list provided to Local4 by Broncos coach Matt Franzen. Here is a breakdown of the signees:. QB - Trevin Alessio - Discovery Canyon, CO. Trey Jackson - Waverly, NE.
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings girls, York boys bowling team snags B-5 District title

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings hosted the B-5 District bowling Championship on Tuesday at Pastime Lanes. McCool Junction, Northwest, Superior and York also competing for Championship hardware. For the boys, York won the team title, and the Hastings Tiger girls claimed first as well. See embedded video for highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
Hastings homeless shelter reopens

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Crossroads Mission Avenue is officially back open after being closed for more than a month. The homeless shelter’s Hastings location had to close after a sprinkler pipe burst and damaged the building’s electrical panel. It happened on Christmas night, forcing residents to move to...
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping

The event is happening Feb 8th at the city auditorium. Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST. The Grand Island fire...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Police presents Youth Citizens Academy

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is presenting a free, interactive, and hands-on course that will allow teens to learn what goes on in the day to day duties of a police officer. The Youth Citizens Academy will be a five week course, with classes every Thursday evening...
KEARNEY, NE
ESU9 host First-Ever Social Media Team Day

Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney produces six NLI signees

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the CHAT Auditorium. Here are the six Bearcats who signed a NLI. Ezzy Castro-Torres - Soccer - Northeast Community College. Jhordy Solares - Soccer - Western Nebraska Community College. Zack Watson - Track and Field...
KEARNEY, NE
Fundraiser to honor retired campus health services director

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island man gets life in prison for March 2022 kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for convictions related to a March 2022 escape from law enforcement and subsequent kidnapping. A judge Tuesday sentenced Tyler Manka, 28, to life in prison for kidnapping, 20-40 years each...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
Federal grand jury indicts G.I. kidnapping suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSNB) - The man arrested last month in Grand Island for kidnapping a Utah boy faces federal charges after a grand jury indictment. According to officials, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima of Tuscon, Ariz., is charged in federal court in Utah with kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

