Tramel's ScissorTales: Why OKC Thunder's centerless lineup has been 'a net positive'

Kenrich Williams jumped center against Clint Capela, not because Williams leaps tall buildings in a single bound but because he was the Thunder’s de facto postman.

Santa Clara Williams, a 6-foot-6 rookie wing, was the Thunder power forward, matched against Atlanta’s John Collins.

Oklahoma City’s tallest starter was 6-foot-8 Josh Giddey , who shares the point guard duties with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Yep, the Thunder is up to its old tricks of just trying stuff.

The Hawks beat the Thunder 137-132 Wednesday night in a wild game at Paycom Center, but don’t blame the non-traditional lineup. The Thunder got beat, but it didn’t get bullied.

Sure, Capela and Collins had big games. Ten rebounds each, 18 and 19 points, respectively, with a combined five missed shots. They benefitted from the Thunder’s laboratory-experiment of a season .

But Capela and Collins got torched, too.

The Thunder’s centerless lineup makes up for its defensive deficiencies with high-speed, high-scoring offense.

OKC shot 52% from the field. The Thunder got wide-open 3-pointers and cashed in, making 15 of 34. And drawing the likes of Capela and Collins out of the lane to contest those deep balls opens driving lanes.

Get this, the Thunder outscored the Hawks 72-64 in the paint .

The Thunder strategy is in part made of necessity. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has made 18 starts, mostly at center, but hasn’t played since early December due to an ankle sprain. Aleksej Pokusevski has made 25 starts, many of them at center, but hasn’t played since late December, due to a leg fracture. Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot-1 rookie phenom, has missed the entire season with a foot injury.

So Mark Daigneault has been mixing and matching Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley and Arkansas Williams in the post. And often none of them as the Thunder goes with five perimeter players. Muscala and Bazley played a combined 26 minutes vs. Atlanta.

“We’re obviously making the choice to do that right now,” Daigneault said of going centerless. “We think it’s positive. It’s been a net positive. I even think tonight was a positive, when we really downsized. We just need to be better in the margins of the game.”

The Thunder lost to Atlanta mostly because of slack defense. The Hawks made 39 of 55 2-point shots. Take away Capela and Collins, and the Hawks still made 25 of 38 from inside the arc. That will get you beat.

“I just thought to guard a team that that’s dynamic, we had to be a lot tighter than we were tonight,” Daigneault said. “It was death by papercut. It was kind of everything.

It was transition. It was fouling. There was a little bit of the glass. Then the lack of discipline in our help. We were a step late tonight.”

Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey blamed rebounding.

SGA: “Rebounding hurt us tonight. That’s an emphasis of ours, we’re trying to get better at.”

Giddey: “Offensive rebounds killed us.”

But that’s not true. The Hawks outscored OKC 21-16 in second-chance points, but the Thunder had 12 offensive rebounds to Atlanta’s 11. So sure, the Hawks had an advantage. But not a large advantage, and the Thunder made up for it in pace.

OKC outscored the Hawks 20-10 in fast-break points.

“We actually have been playing a little slower lately,” Daigneault said before the game. “We’ve had a little erosion with our pace. If we could play faster tonight and have a few more turnovers, we’d probably accept that tradeoff to crank that back up.

“We don’t want to play slow. We do play slow at times.”

Not Wednesday night. The Thunder played fast, Atlanta tried to keep up and often did, and the result was a 137-132 game.

This Thunder season is not about grinding out victory any way possible, despite OKC finding it smack dab in the middle of a playoff race. This season is about player development and team discovery.

In the same way that Daigneault has been playing mad scientist with rotations, seeing what sticks, he’s doing the same with the super-small lineup.

Not that it’s that small. The Thunder actually has a big team, just not at center. Giddey is a huge guard. SGA is a big guard. Santa Clara is a big guard. Luguentz Dort is only 6-foot-3 but is built like a locomotive and no less powerful.

So while centers and big power forwards can make the Thunder pay, the Thunder has a counter.

That’s one thing Daigneault said he’s learned about his squad during its 8-4 January run.

“This particular stretch, we’ve had injuries to our frontcourt, which has created constraints, and it’s forced us to look differently at the guys that are available,” Daigneault said.

“We’re obviously playing a lot of small lineups. It’s put a lot of pressure on the physicality and rebounding of our guards and wings, and I’ve learned about their effectiveness in that.

You can’t put those lineups on the floor if Josh Giddey’s not playing with physicality Kenrich William is not able to guard Aaron Gordon or John Collins or whoever.”

That’s the Thunder mission this season. Not winning at all cost. Not tanking at all cost. Develop players and see what works and what doesn’t.

And even though putbacks or muscle shots by Capela or Collins can be discouraging and momentum-killers, so can fast-break dunks and 3-pointers, both of which came in abundance for the Thunder against Atlanta.

“We’ve dealt with this problem on a number of occasions where the opposing team’s (center) is really good at the rim, and we want to get there.”

So the Thunder runs motion offense and moves the ball and tries to get the defense out of the lane. But making Capela guard Kenrich Williams 25 feet from the basket is a shortcut to open lanes.

“Putting lineups on the floor or putting spacings on the floor that are putting a guy like Capela in a dilemma,” Daigneault called it. “Where he has to choose between the rim and the perimeter, and we’ve done that for awhile now and have found some success.”

It’s a bummer that Holmgren isn’t part of the equation, but that doesn’t mean the Thunder young’ns can’t learn a ton about the NBA, and Daigneault and Co. can't learn a ton about the young’ns.

“We’ve learned a lot in this stretch,” Daigneault said. “I like to think we’ve learned a lot in all these stretches. That’s part of why even when we had health, we kept things so fluid, is to really jut learn as much as we could about the team and uncover everything we could.”

Playing with a super-small center, or in reality no center at all, is not ideal. Hopefully OKC’s version of a small-ball center for the next decade will be Holmgren, a renowned perimeter threat.

But with Kenrich Williams starting at center, OKC is 3-1, with victories over Boston(!), Dallas and Indiana.

If the Thunder needs to go small sometime in the future, early signs are that it can.

