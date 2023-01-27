ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Kari Lake wants an appellate court to consider new evidence, something they don’t do

By Caitlin Sievers
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGWVh_0kSkekpt00

Kari Lake takes a selfie with a supporter at a January 2022 rally for Donald Trump in Florence, Ariz. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

While most of the world has moved past last year’s general election, with the state legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs already working on bills and budgets , failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is still stuck in November 2022.

The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Lake’s second request for the high court to take up her election appeal currently being heard by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division I. Lake is asking the courts to overturn the results of the 2022 election and to require a revote — but only for her race, and just in Maricopa County.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In the original election contest suit, in the appeal and via social media, Lake has continually claimed that fraud, ineptitude and misconduct from Maricopa County workers and officials lost her the election.

Lake, a Trump-endorsed 2020 election-denier who lost the governor’s seat by more than 17,000 votes, is hosting a “Save Arizona” rally to “unite for election integrity” in Scottsdale on Sunday. She’s already raised at least $2.5 million in donations since Election Day.

In Lake’s latest legal filing , in response to earlier filings by the defendants in the case, including Hobbs and various Maricopa County election officials, her attorneys argued that the judge in the initial election contest trial in December set too high a bar for Lake to overcome. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said that Lake had to prove that Maricopa County Election officials intentionally and successfully changed the outcome of the election to prevail.

Lake’s lawyers, Scottsdale divorce attorney Bryan Blehm and D.C. corporate employment lawyer Kurt Olsen, argued that the proper standard per Arizona law was that “when the (election) proceedings are so tarnished by fraudulent, negligent, or improper conduct on the part of the officer that the result of the election is rendered unreliable, the entire returns will be rejected.”

Blehm also claimed that Thompson should have considered issues that he instead threw out, like problems with the county’s signature verification process and claims that problems with tabulators specifically targeted Republicans, since they were more likely to vote in-person on Election Day.

Appeals are typically centered on arguments over relevant laws and the lower court judge’s interpretations or rulings on those laws. While Lake’s appeal includes lengthy criticisms of Thompson’s rulings and interpretations, her filing also includes new evidence that her attorneys urged the appeals court to consider — something that isn’t allowed in an appeal.

“It’s never appropriate to bring in new evidence to a Court of Appeals,” lawyer and Lake critic Tom Ryan told the Arizona Mirror. “It’s not their job to review evidence. They review the findings of the trial court and its compliance with Arizona law.”

He added that any seasoned lawyer should know this.

“This is such legal malpractice as to be shocking,” Ryan said.

In filings this week to both the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court, Blehm wrote that both should take information presented this week to the Arizona Senate Elections Committee into consideration when making their decisions on the Lake appeal.

Blehm was referring to a Jan. 23 presentation by Shelby Busch, on behalf of the far right group We the People Arizona Alliance, which has pushed spurious election conspiracies, including that early ballot drop boxes are regularly used for fraud.

During her presentation, Busch told the Senate committee that ballot tabulators in Maricopa County vote centers rejected ballots at a rate of more than 7,000 every 30 minutes on Election Day, based on information she received from Maricopa County, for a total of what she said were 217,000 rejected ballot insertions that day.

“Contrary to Maricopa’s claims, its own files show that the tabulator ballot rejections were massive, widespread, and unresolved all day,” Blehm wrote in the filing.

There were widespread issues in Maricopa County on Election Day, when some tabulators couldn’t read some ballots, which contributed to long lines and delays at voting centers. But Lake never offered any proof during the December trial that anyone was denied the right to vote or that any ballots went uncounted.

“Monday’s presentation to the Arizona Senate is textbook disinformation, taking a common situation that occurs at a voting location and twisting it to cast doubt on the integrity of our elections,” Megan Gilbertson, communications director for the Maricopa County Elections Department, said in a statement to the Mirror.

Gilbertson added that the logs showing how many times a ballot was rejected do not show how many times an individual ballot was rejected. Many of the 16,700 ballots that couldn’t be read by the polling site tabulators on Election Day were run through the machines several times, and each of those rejections would be listed on the log.

“Poll workers reported that some voters chose to feed their ballot into the tabulator more than a dozen times before placing the ballot into a secure ballot box on site,” Gilbertson said. “Each of these attempts would have been reflected as a unique action in the log.”

If each of those more than 16,000 were fed into a tabulator 13 times, that would account for the 217,000 rejections. But Gilbertson added that it’s not unusual for a ballot to be rejected on the first try and then later accepted if, for instance, it was initially inserted at an angle.

If Lake’s lawyers had really found new evidence, which Ryan argued that the Senate presentation was not, they should have asked for a stay in the appeal and petitioned to present the new evidence to the trial court.

“I strongly suspect the whole purpose and timing of the Senate hearing was to create this evidence to add to the appellate case, as if it would make a difference,” Ryan said.

He believes that there is “no chance” that the appellate court will consider the presentation when making its decision.

The next court date in the Lake appeal is set for Feb. 1.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Kari Lake wants an appellate court to consider new evidence, something they don’t do appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban

A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona.  U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence

Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question.  Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation […] The post Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
wmar2news

DOJ: 7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in scheme, 25 people arrested

The Department of Justice filed federal charges against 25 people who are accused of participating in a scheme that allegedly issued 7,600 fake nursing diplomas by three Florida-based schools. The DOJ said the suspects “engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
MOSCOW, ID
News19 WLTX

Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a lower court to collect more information from the Department of Corrections regarding the state agency's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order means that it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized...
TENNESSEE STATE
Arizona Mirror

‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party

Hundreds of red, white and blue balloons were suspended over the massive ballroom inside the swanky Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in the early morning hours of Nov. 9.  But rather than fall onto a joyous crowd of Republicans cheering on their candidates in the midst of a “red tsunami” sweeping GOP candidates to victory […] The post ‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KQED

California Overturned Her Murder Conviction. ICE Still Wants to Deport Her

On the morning of July 27, 2021, Sandra Castañeda woke with a mixture of elation and dread. She was about to be released from prison after 19 years. What she wanted more than anything was to walk out of the California Institution for Women in Chino and head home for a reunion with her family in Los Angeles. She had imagined this day for so long.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy