ABC 15 News
Glendale PD searching for assault suspect in Circle K robbery
GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are asking for help identifying an assault suspect that happened during a Circle K robbery. Just before 3 a.m. on December 18, Glendale Police Department officers responded to a call for a robbery at the convenience store near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. During...
ABC 15 News
No charges for officers involved in violent arrest at Valley QuikTrip
PHOENIX — No charges are being filed against two officers involved in an assault at a Valley QuikTrip convenience store in October 2022. On Monday, after reviewing all the facts and evidence in the case, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the officer determined that the actions taken by Officer Eddie Becerra warranted a criminal charge.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after December death of Chandler woman
CHANDLER, AZ — Police have made a homicide arrest nearly two months after the death of a woman in Chandler. A 23-year-old woman was found dead on Dec. 3, 2022, just before 7 p.m., near Dobson and Warner roads. Police say the woman’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, was aware...
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed by Goodyear police after shooting own brother Monday
GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning. Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with...
ABC 15 News
Two people with serious injuries after shooting near Grand Canyon University campus
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, close to Grand Canyon University's campus. Officials say they believe the victims are not related to GCU in any way, but...
ABC 15 News
Casa Grande Union High School District fires superintendent, agrees to buyout
CASA GRANDE, AZ — The Casa Grande Union High School District governing board fired Superintendent Dr. Anna Battle. In a public meeting that took about 5 minutes, the board voted 3 to 2 to dismiss the superintendent. Dr. Battle served in the role for 19 months. The governing board...
ABC 15 News
FD: 2-year-old pulled from pool at New River home
NEW RIVER, AZ — Officials say a young child was pulled from a backyard pool at a New River home on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in a residential area along I-17 south of New River Road. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials identified the child...
ABC 15 News
Breaking barriers: The first Black students to integrate Chandler High School
CHANDLER, AZ — When it comes to dismantling segregation in our schools, there are several key moments many of us think of: The Little Rock Nine, Ruby Bridges, and Brown vs. Board of Education. But years before any of that, there was a group of students here in the...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
ABC 15 News
Car owner gets title more than a year late -- should dealer face penalties?
PHOENIX — When you buy a car, you or your lender should get the title from the dealer as proof you own the car. Nearly two years after she bought her car, Kayle Frogge wants her dealer held more accountable for what happened to her. For more than a...
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
ABC 15 News
Valley Metro launches option for riders to buy and scan fare from phone
PHOENIX — As the Valley counts down to the big game next Sunday, Valley Metro tells ABC15 they are now launching a new mobile option to make for a smoother ride on the light rail or bus system. "You can plan your trip, you can track your trains in...
ABC 15 News
Two winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 sold in the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — It was MONEY Monday for Powerball players in the Valley. Two separate winning lottery tickets were sold in Monday's drawing. The numbers drawn are: 01, 04, 12, 36, 49 and Powerball 05. The first ticket was sold at Safeway in Cave Creek at Tatum Boulevard and Cave...
ABC 15 News
BizTown teaches kids about finances, career development
Inflation has declined slightly, but a trip to the store is still costing you more. A local organization is working to make a difference for some of the youngest members of our community. Junior Achievement of Arizona teaches kids about finances and career development. Through their hands-on program called BizTown,...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day Tuesday as a winter storm moves in
PHOENIX — Another winter storm is moving in!. We're in ABC15 Weather Action mode as rain and snow impact outdoor plans and travel across Arizona, especially overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday. Take action to get ready for this storm. Keep your umbrellas and rain gear handy if...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out
PHOENIX — The latest winter storm is slowly moving out, making way for clearing skies and warmer temperatures across Arizona. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the mid 40s before steadily climbing into the mid 60s. Then, a big warming trend is on tap beginning Friday as highs...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up coming as we kick off the new month
PHOENIX — High pressure is building, meaning a big warm-up is on the way!. Temperatures will continue trending up, reaching the mid-60s through Thursday. Valley highs will climb into the low to mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We'll see more clouds at times, especially on Friday, but it...
