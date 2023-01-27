ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

ABC 15 News

Glendale PD searching for assault suspect in Circle K robbery

GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are asking for help identifying an assault suspect that happened during a Circle K robbery. Just before 3 a.m. on December 18, Glendale Police Department officers responded to a call for a robbery at the convenience store near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. During...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

No charges for officers involved in violent arrest at Valley QuikTrip

PHOENIX — No charges are being filed against two officers involved in an assault at a Valley QuikTrip convenience store in October 2022. On Monday, after reviewing all the facts and evidence in the case, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced the officer determined that the actions taken by Officer Eddie Becerra warranted a criminal charge.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after December death of Chandler woman

CHANDLER, AZ — Police have made a homicide arrest nearly two months after the death of a woman in Chandler. A 23-year-old woman was found dead on Dec. 3, 2022, just before 7 p.m., near Dobson and Warner roads. Police say the woman’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, was aware...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

FD: 2-year-old pulled from pool at New River home

NEW RIVER, AZ — Officials say a young child was pulled from a backyard pool at a New River home on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in a residential area along I-17 south of New River Road. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials identified the child...
NEW RIVER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

BizTown teaches kids about finances, career development

Inflation has declined slightly, but a trip to the store is still costing you more. A local organization is working to make a difference for some of the youngest members of our community. Junior Achievement of Arizona teaches kids about finances and career development. Through their hands-on program called BizTown,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out

PHOENIX — The latest winter storm is slowly moving out, making way for clearing skies and warmer temperatures across Arizona. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the mid 40s before steadily climbing into the mid 60s. Then, a big warming trend is on tap beginning Friday as highs...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up coming as we kick off the new month

PHOENIX — High pressure is building, meaning a big warm-up is on the way!. Temperatures will continue trending up, reaching the mid-60s through Thursday. Valley highs will climb into the low to mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We'll see more clouds at times, especially on Friday, but it...
PHOENIX, AZ

