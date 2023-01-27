ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

News On 6

Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother

Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

TFD Urges Drivers To Be Cautious After Firefighters Hit By Car

Two Tulsa firefighters are now out of the hospital after they were hit when a driver lost control on Sunday night. The incident happened along Highway 75 near Pine and Peoria, while crews were helping another driver who had lost control and hit a guard rail. TFD said after the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

'Safe Kids Tulsa' Holds Free Car Seat Checkups To Keep Children Safe

The latest data from Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety shows a drastic rise in child passenger deaths. Safe Kids Tulsa has made it their mission to spread awareness on the importance of properly restraining a child. Data shows in 2021 there were 21 children killed in fatal crashes in Oklahoma,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership

A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Links Mentioned On Feb. 1, 2023

Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest. Submissions open for the Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest on Wednesday. Participants can submit one entry into any or all of five categories: short story, informal essay, poetry, short play or comix. For more information, or to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses

Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
MUSKOGEE, OK

