FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
News On 6
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
News On 6
2 Women Killed In Broken Arrow Crash; Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI
Broken Arrow Police said two women driving home from work together were killed by a man who's been arrested for suspicion of driving drunk. Friends and family members are posing on social media about how sweet and kind the women were. Broken Arrow Police arrested 33-year-old Patrick Ferm on suspicion...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Police Department Organizing Public Forum About Danger Of Overdosing
The Broken Arrow Police Department wants to warn the community about the dangers of overdosing on drugs, which is why BAPD is partnering with Broken Arrow Public Schools to host a forum and bring more attention to the dangers of overdosing, specifically on opiates. Sgt. Eric Nester with BAPD said...
News On 6
18-Year-Old Died In Crash After Leading Officers On Pursuit, Glenpool Police Say
Authorities in Glenpool released new details about the crash that killed 18-year-old Vladislav Soden on Saturday. Glenpool Police say Soden died after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into the back of a home near 135th E. Pl. Police say Soden fled from a traffic stop as officers attempted...
News On 6
Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting
Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
News On 6
Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother
Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
Tulsa Firefighter Says He's Lucky To Be Alive After Being Hit By Car
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa firefighter said he's lucky to be alive after getting hit by a driver while working on Highway 75. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney shared his story.
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
News On 6
TFD Urges Drivers To Be Cautious After Firefighters Hit By Car
Two Tulsa firefighters are now out of the hospital after they were hit when a driver lost control on Sunday night. The incident happened along Highway 75 near Pine and Peoria, while crews were helping another driver who had lost control and hit a guard rail. TFD said after the...
News On 6
'Safe Kids Tulsa' Holds Free Car Seat Checkups To Keep Children Safe
The latest data from Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety shows a drastic rise in child passenger deaths. Safe Kids Tulsa has made it their mission to spread awareness on the importance of properly restraining a child. Data shows in 2021 there were 21 children killed in fatal crashes in Oklahoma,...
News On 6
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
News On 6
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
More winter weather is in the forecast on Tuesday morning after freezing rain and sleet made for some slick and hazardous road conditions across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Alyssa Miller offered the latest updates as she tracks road conditions around Okmulgee on Tuesday morning.
News On 6
Links Mentioned On Feb. 1, 2023
Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest. Submissions open for the Tulsa City County Library's Young People Creative Writing Contest on Wednesday. Participants can submit one entry into any or all of five categories: short story, informal essay, poetry, short play or comix. For more information, or to...
News On 6
Watch: American Dream Center Executive Director Discuss Upcoming Fundraising Gala
There is a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps immigrants navigate their new homes and everything that comes with living in a brand-new country. It's called the 'American Dream Center'. Casey Jones, the Executive Director, and with one of the nonprofit's clients, Erika Renz, joined the News On 6 team on...
News On 6
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
