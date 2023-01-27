ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

The Longmont Leader

Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge said Friday. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused for more than a year after Judge Ingrid Bakke first found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Jan. 29, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside

A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
WESTMINSTER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins

A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident

Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
DENVER, CO
montanarightnow.com

Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man found guilty in double shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man charged with a shooting that injured his wife and stepfather at a senior living center in Aurora in April 2022 was found guilty. Fermin Bonsell, 35, was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

