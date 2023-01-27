Read full article on original website
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge said Friday. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused for more than a year after Judge Ingrid Bakke first found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment.
Alleged drug dealer accused in overdose death of 14-year-old
An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.
Longmont police report: Jan. 29, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 30, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 22-year-old man of killing one and injuring three others during an early-morning hotel shooting on Oct. 2, 2021, in the 12000 block of East Colfax Avenue.
Driver shot during possible altercation on I-70
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside
A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
Gunfire damages stores at Colorado Mills Mall
The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire that damaged two stores at the Colorado Mills Mall.
Driver dies after crashing into front of home
One person died after a car crashed into a home in the Village East neighborhood.
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect showing symptoms of schizophrenia, prosecutor says
The man charged with killing 10 people in the 2021 Boulder King Soopers shooting is showing symptoms of schizophrenia, which is keeping him from being found competent to stand trial, according to prosecutors. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, remains incompetent to stand trial, Boulder District Court Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled...
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing.
Shoppers concerned after gunfire at Colorado Mills Mall
Shoppers at the Colorado Mills Mall are concerned after an exchange of gunfire damaged property Saturday night.
Drugs, cash, gun found at Adams County hotel
A month-long investigation at an Adams County hotel led investigators to find more than $4,000 in cash, various amounts of drugs and a handgun.
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Woman shot in Zumba class speaks from hospital bed, suspect identified
Adriana Lavin said she was working out at a gym when gunshots went through the front window. They were meant for another target, but she ended up taking one to her leg.
Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident
Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted
BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
Man found guilty in double shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A man charged with a shooting that injured his wife and stepfather at a senior living center in Aurora in April 2022 was found guilty. Fermin Bonsell, 35, was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
