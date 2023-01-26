Tennessee basketball among betting favorites to win NCAA Tournament
Tennessee basketball are tied for the sixth-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament, per Tipico Sportsbook.
The Vols (17-3, 7-1 SEC) are at +1500 to win the national title, which puts them at tied for sixth-best along with Arizona.
Houston is the favorite at +600, with Alabama, Purdue and Kansas at +1000 and UCLA at +1200.
UT's next opponent, Texas, is in the next cluster down at +2000.
Here are the betting odds:
2023 NCAA Tournament betting odds
- Houston — +600
- Alabama — +1000
- Purdue — +1000
- Kansas — +1000
- UCLA — +1200
- Arizona — +1500
- Tennessee — +1500
- Gonzaga — +2000
- TCU — +2000
- Virginia — +2000
- UConn — +2000
- Texas — +2000
- Baylor — +3000
- Duke — +4000
- UNC — +4000
- Xavier — +4000
- Marquette — +4000
- Iowa State — +4000
- Arkansas — +4000
- Kentucky — +5000
- Auburn — +8000
- Florida — +10000
- Missouri — +10000
- Mississippi State — +10000
- LSU — +20000
- Texas A&M — +20000
- Ole Miss — +30000
- South Carolina — +30000
- Georgia — +40000
- Vanderbilt — +40000
