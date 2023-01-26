ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee basketball among betting favorites to win NCAA Tournament

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Tennessee basketball are tied for the sixth-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament, per Tipico Sportsbook.

The Vols (17-3, 7-1 SEC) are at +1500 to win the national title, which puts them at tied for sixth-best along with Arizona.

Houston is the favorite at +600, with Alabama, Purdue and Kansas at +1000 and UCLA at +1200.

UT's next opponent, Texas, is in the next cluster down at +2000.

Here are the betting odds:

2023 NCAA Tournament betting odds

  • Houston — +600
  • Alabama — +1000
  • Purdue — +1000
  • Kansas — +1000
  • UCLA — +1200
  • Arizona — +1500
  • Tennessee — +1500
  • Gonzaga — +2000
  • TCU — +2000
  • Virginia — +2000
  • UConn — +2000
  • Texas — +2000
  • Baylor — +3000
  • Duke — +4000
  • UNC — +4000
  • Xavier — +4000
  • Marquette — +4000
  • Iowa State — +4000
  • Arkansas — +4000
  • Kentucky — +5000
  • Auburn — +8000
  • Florida — +10000
  • Missouri — +10000
  • Mississippi State — +10000
  • LSU — +20000
  • Texas A&M — +20000
  • Ole Miss — +30000
  • South Carolina — +30000
  • Georgia — +40000
  • Vanderbilt — +40000

