Pocatello, ID

Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man

By SHELBIE HARRIS
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday.

Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.

The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received a call from the alleged victim in the case who said Christ had just pointed a gun at him.

Officers responded to the victim’s location and interviewed him, during which he said that he had contacted Christ to get a ride from South Fifth Avenue to his home on the 500 block of North Main Street when the incident occurred, police said.

The victim said he was sitting in the back seat of Christ’s vehicle when Christ pointed a handgun at him while driving, according to the police report. The victim said the incident aggravated his post-traumatic stress disorder and that he was afraid for his life.

Officers interviewed Christ about the incident and he admitted to giving the man a ride but denied ever engaging in an argument or pointing a gun at him.

Officers interviewed a witness who was in the car at the time of the incident who confirmed the victim’s story, police added.

Officers requested to search Christ’s car and were given permission to do so, locating a silver Taurus handgun in the driver’s side door, police said.

Additionally, Christ let the officer search his phone, during which he located a text message that indicated Christ and the victim had gotten into an argument, though Christ again denied that ever happened.

Christ was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $7,500.

Christ is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Christ faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police release name of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer

POCATELLO — Police have identified the knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer during a Friday afternoon disturbance near downtown Pocatello. Matthew Planer, 52, of Pocatello, died at the apartment building where he resided in the 700 block of West Center Street after being shot once in the chest by a Pocatello police officer, Police Chief Roger Schei said during a Sunday afternoon press conference at City Hall.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man allegedly involved in chase and officer-involved shooting appears in court

ABERDEEN — A 36-year-old man appeared in court Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a chase that resulted in gunshots being fired by law enforcement in Bingham County. Wisho Moss made an initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court in front of Judge Scott Hansen. Moss appeared over video via zoom from the Bingham County Jail. When he came on camera to face the judge, he used a walker to take a seat.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance

POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery

POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting in Pocatello

Around 12:45 Friday afternoon, Pocatello Police were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Center Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a weapon. Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello. ...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced for role in bar shootout, jail escape

An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire. When police arrived, Bautista fled in a car. He was stopped with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello

POCATELLO—Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific's Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Clean up of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
