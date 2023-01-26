Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday.

Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.

The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received a call from the alleged victim in the case who said Christ had just pointed a gun at him.

Officers responded to the victim’s location and interviewed him, during which he said that he had contacted Christ to get a ride from South Fifth Avenue to his home on the 500 block of North Main Street when the incident occurred, police said.

The victim said he was sitting in the back seat of Christ’s vehicle when Christ pointed a handgun at him while driving, according to the police report. The victim said the incident aggravated his post-traumatic stress disorder and that he was afraid for his life.

Officers interviewed Christ about the incident and he admitted to giving the man a ride but denied ever engaging in an argument or pointing a gun at him.

Officers interviewed a witness who was in the car at the time of the incident who confirmed the victim’s story, police added.

Officers requested to search Christ’s car and were given permission to do so, locating a silver Taurus handgun in the driver’s side door, police said.

Additionally, Christ let the officer search his phone, during which he located a text message that indicated Christ and the victim had gotten into an argument, though Christ again denied that ever happened.

Christ was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $7,500.

Christ is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Christ faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.