Dad in beloved father-son TikToks dies of colon cancer, family says. ‘Bigger than life’

Fans are mourning TikTok star and father Randy Gonzalez after his family shared news of his death.

Gonzalez along with his son, Brice, was a star of Enkyboys on TikTok , an account with more than 15.7 million followers. When the duo launched their account, it was filled with lip-syncs, father-son dances and other fun skits.

The TikTok account started to raise awareness for colon cancer too once Gonzalez announced in an April video that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer months before.

“I kept it to myself, and I felt like it was selfish because I didn’t want to tell everybody my business … but I feel like I could use my situation to give awareness for young men like myself,” Gonzalez said in the video. “They say it’s very rare for a young guy like myself to catch colon cancer.”

@enkyboys This what going on in my life,hope I answered y’all questions. Donate if you can if you can’t prayer works thanks so much for the love and support #enkyboys #enkyboy #Awarenessforcoloncancer ♬ original sound - Enkyboy

Gonzalez was 35 and died of colon cancer on Jan. 25, his family told CBS News.

Gonzalez’s brother shared a photo of him on Instagram captioned, “My brother may you Rest In Peace I love you always and forever.” His bio included a link to a GoFundMe from the family that confirmed Gonzalez died of cancer.

Several celebrities shared their condolences online, including George Lopez. Brice was cast on the NBC show “Lopez vs Lopez,” which was how Gonzalez and Lopez knew each other, CBS News reported.

“The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

Another TikTok star @LGNDFRVR shared his condolences for Gonzalez and his family after becoming friends with the father-son duo on the social media platform.

“We became family. Just two fathers that loves their family and want to create an everlasting legacy for them. Randy Gonzalez, you’re a true warrior , a true fighter and your faith has made a huge impact in this world that we will never forget,” LGND wrote on Facebook. “I will cherish all the times and memories. I will forever be here for your family.”

Gonzalez’s TikTok bio included a link to a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical expenses and raise awareness for colon cancer, particularly in young men. Donations continue to roll in as of Jan. 26, with donors leaving their condolences in the comments.

The TikTok star started the GoFundMe after the University of Texas’ cancer care center denied him because they did not accept his insurance, CBS News reported.

“So sorry for your family’s loss. He was ... bigger than life and he will live (through) you all. Sending you all hugs and prayers,” one of the millions of viewers said on the Enkyboys’s TikTok.

Men have a 1 in 23 chance of developing colon cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Women have a 1 in 26 chance.

Visit the Mayo Clinic’s resource page for more information on colon cancer and prevention.

