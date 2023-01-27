Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles To Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Harry Styles will perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was officially announced on Sunday evening, during the AFC Championship game on CBS. Styles will appear on the Recording Academy’s stage alongside previously-announced acts, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
hypebeast.com
Vic Mensa Enlists Thundercat and Maeta for Smooth Cut “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”
Vic Mensa has dropped a new track titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” with the help of Thundercat and R&B singer Maeta. Like the title, the track harbors a smooth and romantic cadence – adding to the Chicago rapper’s multifaceted sound. But what seals the song as a melodic cut are the buttery sonic sounds and harmonies implemented by Thundercat and Maeta. Interestingly enough, even Mensa taps into his the soft and sweeter side of his voice with the chorus. “Beautiful in the streetlights/Strawberry Louis Vuitton/Parisian nights in the moon/Ooh, how speak with your eyes/Money and the fame, ayy/The goals were just your turn, ayy/They hate you then they love you, they love you then they hate you again,” sings Mensa.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Dre’s Debut Solo Album ‘The Chronic’ Re-Released on Streaming Services
On December 15, 1992, Dr. Dre unveiled his first solo full-length solo release following his departure from hip-hop group N.W.A, a 16-track effort titled The Chronic. Released via Death Row and Interscope Records, the album would go on to secure the then-rising rapper his first Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance on the track “Let Me Ride,” as well as a second nomination in the same category for “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang.”
hypebeast.com
Apple Music Kicks Off ‘Rihanna’s Road to Halftime’ Leading Up to Super Bowl LVII
Earlier this month, Apple Music shared a teaser for Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. As excitement around the singer’s upcoming performance grows, Apple Music has followed up with the launch of a campaign dedicated to her discography and her loyal fanbase. Entitled Rihanna’s Road to Halftime,...
hypebeast.com
Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's Nephew, To Play King of Pop in Upcoming Biopic
Jaafar Jackson is set to play his uncle, Michael Jackson, in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic about the late King of Pop. Entitled Michael, the film will be made alongside the Michael Jackson estate and will reportedly examine “the complicated legacy” of Jackson — including the performances that gave him the title of “the greatest entertainer of all time” and the child sex abuse allegations made against him during his career and after his death in 2009.
