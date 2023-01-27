Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Penn State vs. Purdue prediction, betting odds for CBB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State squares off with Purdue in a college basketball game at Mackey Arena on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. EST. This betting...
“Hey, Jones!”: Hurts’ steep ascent, Rutgers’ NIL initiative, and how PSU hoops stands in NCAA chase | Jones
After a COVID pause, the mailbag returns. leading with an assertion that Jalen Hurts’ rapid improvement is unprecedented among NFL QBs. Then, we get into the Hoop Nits’ NCAA chances (dead-even-money right now) and whether RU’s booster collective changes the NIL landscape for the worse. This, from...
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday’s District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Bishop McDevitt’s Kameron Zaengle makes his college pick
Add another Bishop McDevitt player to the list of guys heading off to play college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kameron Zaengle has spent the past couple seasons anchoring down the line for the high-scoring 4A state champs at center, and Monday he said he plans to keep doing that at the college level.
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
Steel-High’s Asa Kochvar makes his college pick
Asa Kochvar said Monday he is locked in with where he plans to play college football. And so, the Steel-High senior tight end said he has committed to play at Kutztown. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Kutztown has showed consistent interest since my...
2023 QB recruits who could make College Football Playoff runs, from Tennessee to Oregon State to Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each list five quarterback recruits from the Class of 2023 that they expect to make a difference in the race for the College Football Playoff in years to come. That means...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Comments / 0