How To Set Up Dual Monitors On Mac

Dual monitors are becoming increasingly popular among professionals and individuals who want to increase their productivity and improve their workflow. Whether you want the ability to multitask more efficiently or enhance your virtual presentation skills, there are many reasons you should consider purchasing an additional monitor. If you've never tried setting up dual monitors on a Mac, it may seem complicated, but it's relatively simple and can be done with just a few steps, according to Apple.
Anyone With An Apple AR Headset Will Be Able To Create AR Apps, Says New Report

Apple's mixed reality headset will finally break cover this year, and if rumors from credible sources are to be believed, Apple is aiming very high with its capabilities. Now, a fresh leak, which comes courtesy of The Information, suggests that Apple will allow all users to create AR apps for the headset using nothing but the in-house Siri virtual assistant. Neither developers nor the regular buyer would need any coding knowledge to create such applications for the rumored realityOS or xrOS powering Apple's headset. On paper, this sounds like one of those generative AI models that use nothing but a text-based one-liner prompt to create digital art or write research papers.
Why Google's Project Ara Modular Smartphone Was A Complete Failure

Smartphone enthusiasts around the world would almost certainly recall the time when modular smartphones were touted as the next big thing. With several big names in the space — including Google, Motorola, and LG — backing the modular form factor, a large segment of consumers and tech enthusiasts deduced that modular smartphones were, indeed, the future. And why not? The idea of a smartphone that could be customized by the user and upgraded when the time came was downright revolutionary and seemed a recipe for runaway success.
How To Factory Reset A Nintendo Switch

Chances are you'll need to reset your Switch at least a few times over the coming years (or you may have had to already), but that's just a basic restart that will mostly be used to deal with the Switch's slight technical hiccups or the occasional system update. A factory reset is a different thing entirely, which will remove all traces of your account and library of games.
How To Activate Windows 10 Or Windows 11

When Microsoft first launched the Windows operating system, installing it was only a matter of copying the program onto a disk. You didn't have to verify your copy of Windows. Starting with Windows XP, however, Microsoft introduced a system to combat piracy, Windows Activation, which ensures that you have a valid license ,and it's not installed on more devices than authorized (via Microsoft).
The Difference Between Archiving And Deleting Games On Nintendo Switch

If you've ever found yourself needing to free up space on your Switch, chances are you've seen it: The choice between deleting a game or "archiving" it. When you need more storage and you need it right now, you may not have much time to think about your decision. Thankfully, the most important thing (i.e. holding onto your save data) is consistent between both options, so no matter which one you choose, you don't have to worry about starting over from the very beginning if you ever return to a game you've removed from your system.
11 Best Alternatives For Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is the industry-leading photo editing application with a ton of powerful features. However, it can be expensive and overwhelming if you only need basic photo editing capabilities. So if you're looking for alternatives that are more affordable, user-friendly, and offer unique features of their own, you're in luck. In this article, we present a list of the 11 best alternatives to Photoshop that provide a solution for various needs. From powerful editing tools to free and mobile options, these alternatives will not only potentially save you money but also help you create professional-looking images without necessarily having to master photo editing.
How To Personalize The Call Background On Your Samsung Phone

When someone calls you on your Samsung phone, you're presented with a default background that works well with the overall color theme of your phone. This could be something you've adjusted yourself, or just the scheme that your phone came with out of the box. However, it's possible to adjust your call screen background to anything you want, and this can be done for all calls, or separately for each contact. You can customize this yourself in a few quick steps.
How To Fix The Most Common Prime Video Error Codes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Coming across random numerical errors on video streaming services is rather vexing, but the woe is a commonplace issue to which Amazon's Prime Video service is no stranger. From playback issues and app update woes to bandwidth shortage hassles and authentication mishaps, there's a whole bunch of problems that raise their head through error codes. On some occasions, you may not see an error code at all.
