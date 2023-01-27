Read full article on original website
The 10 Rarest Honda Motorcycles Ever Built
Honda has produced some of the world's most renowned motorcycles, but these models are tough to come by these days, especially in the U.S.
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob
Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Why This End-Of-An-Era Bugatti Could Break Auction Records
The W16 engine was a game changer for Bugatti when it first debuted commercially in the Veyron. From a design standpoint, the engine is a bit of an oddball configuration. For starters, it's huge, clocking in at a full 8-liters, making it only slightly smaller than the monstrous 8.4-liter V10 used in the last generation Vipers. Instead of a more conventional layout of two banks of cylinders, the W16 has four banks of cylinders, making it essentially two V8s stuck together. Lastly, it has four turbochargers that boost the horsepower well into four figures. The W16 (which is being replaced by an as-yet-unrevealed hybrid engine) is what allowed the Veyron, the Chiron, and the subsequent Bolide to break speed records and push Bugatti immediately to the top of any extraordinarily wealthy customer's wishlist. But that era is coming to an end as the last W16-powered Bugatti, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée is heading to auction.
The Best Driver Assistance Systems You Can Buy That Aren't Tesla Autopilot
While Tesla Autopilot sits top-of-mind in driver assistance, most auto manufacturers are working on technology that is as good or better than Musk's company.
The Audi Activesphere Concept Is An EV Crossover With A Pickup Tailgate And A Secret Mission
The Audi Activesphere is an enigma: It rolls with key features of several conflicting sorts of vehicles, yet seems to meld the bunch into one attractive ride.
Everything EVs Are Better At Than Regular Combustion Engines
The debate over electric vehicles (EV) versus internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is a hot topic at the moment and shall continue to be contested for the foreseeable future. The internal combustion engine has roots in the Victorian period when the industrial revolution had engineers and scientists working at a fever pitch to mobilize society. Likewise, the electric vehicle, which many may believe is a modern concept, also has roots in the industrial revolution as the widespread development of electricity and battery technology was equally integral to industrialization. In the early days of the 20th century, electric cars were a common sight on the streets of many cities, although gasoline engines would eclipse them as they became more reliable and user-friendly.
GMC Hummer EV SUVs Will Roll Off The Production Line Soon, But They Won't Be Cheap
The mighty Hummer EV will be making its way to some customers in the near future. If you plan to grab one of your own, you may have to pay more than expected.
Peugeot's E-Lion Project Promises 5 EVs Over Next 2 Years, Including E-3008 And E-5008 SUVs
Peugeot has an incredibly ambitious EV strategy, replacing its entire fleet with 100% electric vehicles by 2025. Now, the automaker has unveiled its new fleet.
This Odd-Looking BMW Hatchback Has Something In Common With The McLaren F1
Before acquiring Mini in 1996, BMW was planning its own compact economy hatchback — complete with odd styling, center-mounted driver seat, and a fax machine.
Here's How The Yamaha 'Fizzy' Became A British Cultural Craze In The 1970s
One formative motorcycle for bikes in the U.K. was the 'Fizzy" — aka the Yamaha FS1-E — which made motorcycle riding more accessible to the masses.
These Mercedes Cars Are One Big Step Closer To Self-Driving: Here's What They Can (And Can't) Do
Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot autonomous driving system is set to arrive in the United States - here are the cars that will get it first.
Ford's Electric Pickup Can Power Your House In An Outage, But The Cost Could Be Eye-Watering
Ford's F-150 Lightning has a massive battery that can reportedly power an entire house for a significant amount of time.
The Strange Soviet Aircraft That Could Land Almost Anywhere
Robert Oros di Bartini, after studying conventional plains, trains, and automobiles, believed the best method of transportation was an "ekranoplan."
How To Clone Your Hard Drive On Windows 11
Whether you're moving over to a brand-new SSD, or starting up a new rig altogether, cloning your Windows hard drive can get you back up and running efficiently.
How To Turn On Autopilot In A Tesla Model 3
All Tesla vehicles are outfitted with the Autopilot driver assistance software, but can be upgraded to Enhanced and Self-Driving capability as options.
Subaru Is Recalling The 2022 WRX – But Not For The Reasons You'd Think
Subaru is recalling a few thousand units of its 2022 WRX, though owners don't need to worry, as the issue has little to do with the vehicle itself.
The Secret Emergency Brake In Most Electric Vehicles
Modern cars are full of safety features that work to prevent the driver, passengers, and pedestrians from getting injured. There are basic systems like air bags and seatbelts, and more advanced features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane-assist, and a ton more. Cars are safer now than they have ever been.
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler
Few modern SUVs could boast an iconic lineage as the Jeep Wrangler. The original Willys MB portrayed a crucial role in winning WWII. Still, the first-gen YJ Wrangler that debuted in 1986 was the progenitor of the TJ (1996), JK (2006), and the current-gen Wrangler JL introduced in 2018 (per Car and Driver). The Wrangler remains as capable in the wilderness as its military-based ancestor, but it has become a lifestyle symbol for adventure-ready buyers as well.
