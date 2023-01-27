Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
How To Factory Reset A Nintendo Switch
Chances are you'll need to reset your Switch at least a few times over the coming years (or you may have had to already), but that's just a basic restart that will mostly be used to deal with the Switch's slight technical hiccups or the occasional system update. A factory reset is a different thing entirely, which will remove all traces of your account and library of games.
Why Some Nintendo Switch Games Force You To Use A microSD Card
The Nintendo Switch doesn't offer much storage space out of the box, which is fine if you only play a few games, but the more you buy, the more you'll use.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The 15 Best Co-Op Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now
Xbox Game Pass supports hundreds of games on its constantly-shifting collection, and many of them support cooperative, or "co-op" play with two or more players on the same team. Co-op games are a great way for gamers of different skill levels to play together while striving for the same goal, and Xbox Game Pass currently hosts a sizable variety of exciting, clever, and challenging co-op games for all ages.
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
The Difference Between Archiving And Deleting Games On Nintendo Switch
If you've ever found yourself needing to free up space on your Switch, chances are you've seen it: The choice between deleting a game or "archiving" it. When you need more storage and you need it right now, you may not have much time to think about your decision. Thankfully, the most important thing (i.e. holding onto your save data) is consistent between both options, so no matter which one you choose, you don't have to worry about starting over from the very beginning if you ever return to a game you've removed from your system.
Update These Xbox Settings To Get The Most Out Of Each Gaming Experience
You should ensure you're getting the most heightened Xbox gaming experience possible, whether it's by tweaking your TV settings or exploring audio tools.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
The Best And The Worst Of Tesla Cars' Video Game Innovations
Playing video games in the car is no longer a futuristic concept thanks to Tesla. These are the best and the worst of Tesla cars' video game innovations.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
Apex Legends Mobile And Battlefield Mobile Are Shutting Down: What You Need To Know
Two major mobile games will go permanently dark in a few months, leaving players with only the console and PC versions of the titles to play.
PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked
OlliOlli World among the games to join the roster.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Here's How To Fix Your PS4 If It Won't Connect To Wi-Fi
If your PlayStation 4 won't connect to your Wi-Fi network, there are a few things you can try outside of replacing it.
Popculture
Major Mobile Game Shutting Down, Refunds Not Being Given
Gamers hoping to enter another epic strategic battle royale are unfortunately out of luck. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced Tuesday that Apex Legends Mobile will shut down in all regions on Monday, May 1, just a few weeks before the game's mobile version's first anniversary. After this point, the game will no longer be playable, and gamers will not receive a refund for any real money purchases.
