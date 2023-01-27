ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA unveils new elevator for commuters at Penn Station

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fr2YY_0kSkdks600

MTA unveils new elevator to improve subway accessibility 00:52

NEW YORK -- The MTA is doing its part to make it easy for everyone to get around.

Thursday, it unveiled a new elevator for Penn Station at Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street. It will improve access for all commuters, especially those with disabilities.

Four other existing elevators have also been replaced.

Officials say the improvements will benefit thousands of riders.

"It's so important for me that we are rebuilding what access looks like in our stations. Accessibility is truly universal. This is not only a new feature for persons with disabilities or New Yorkers with disabilities but also for parents and caregivers with strollers and, at this station, for all of the tourists who are coming through with luggage," said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo.

Commuters will also be able to admire new artwork by a local artist at the new entrance.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Some migrants refuse to leave Watson Hotel for Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing conditions there

NEW YORK - A number of migrants are refusing to leave a West Side hotel after the city sent buses to transport the migrants to a new shelter in Brooklyn. Migrants and advocates have been at the Watson Hotel. Earlier Monday, a few more MTA buses arrived in an attempt to transport migrants to the new shelter. A handful of migrants - some sleeping outside, and some coming out of the hotel - got on those buses, but a few remained out on the sidewalks. They told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado they've been to the new shelter, saw the conditions, and came right...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Some migrants refuse to leave Midtown shelter for Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- Some asylum seekers are pushing back on a plan to move to a new shelter in Brooklyn. Some of them say they're refusing to leave the Midtown hotel that the city has been housing them in.The city is trying to move some of them from the Watson Hotel to a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but many of the men gathered outside the hotel said they wouldn't leave.The city sent MTA buses, but many of the people said they wouldn't board them, adding they were concerned about the conditions at the new shelter.Some asylum...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC skiers, businesses holding out hope for a lot of measurable snow soon

NEW YORK -- The city is on track to break a 50-year record for the longest stretch without measurable snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.The last time the Big Apple saw measurable snowfall was March 9, 2022. CBS2 found out how the lack of snow is impacting winter sports businesses that are keeping their eyes on the weather.READ MORE: First Alert Forecast: More mild temps, closing in on record for lack of snow in NYCIt has been 326 days since any measurable snowfall in New York City. For some, it's a relief."I guess that's pretty good for me because I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Water main break causing trouble in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break causing trouble in Newark, New Jersey. The break was reported overnight near Littleton and South Orange avenues, blocks away from University Hospital.The gushing water compromised part of the roadway, along with a nearby tree. Crews are working to shut off the water before they can repair the break. 
NEWARK, NJ
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost

The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Shots fired during armed robbery at Manhattan 7-Eleven

NEW YORK - Shots were fired during an armed robbery overnight at a Manhattan convenience store. It happened around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on 3rd Avenue at East 28th Street. Police said two men walked into the store and demanded cash. One fired a shot, but no one was hurt. The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Fire breaks out in basement of Bronx home

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. Monday on Freeman Street near Prospect Avenue. The FDNY said the fire was in the basement of wood frame house. More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Dead whale discovered on Long Island beach

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Calls to halt off-shore wind activity are growing louder with the death of two more whales in the past two days. The latest washed ashore on Lido Beach in Nassau county.Another giant of the deep found dead on dry land. The enormity of the male humpback dwarfed man and created a seaside spectacle. "It was going to be a very interesting sight, and I kept asking 'Can we go see the whale, can we go see the whale," said 9-year-old Liam Magee. Folks flocked to Lido Beach to catch a glimpse - take pictures of the whale - even snap...
LIDO BEACH, NY
CBS New York

The Point: NYCHA faces crisis as tenants fall behind on rent

Finding money to keep New York City's vast network of public housing up and running has always been an iffy proposition. But with thousands of tenants falling behind on rent, NYCHA faces a new crisis. Can it be solved?The PointLisa Bova-Hiatt is the interim head of NYCHA who is facing a new and possibly unanticipated problem. Plummeting rent payments have made it even more difficult to fix the numerous problems facing public housing residents. Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Bova-Hiatt here or in the player below. Next, Kramer spoke with tenant activist Daniel Barber, president of the Jackson Houses Resident Association, for the view from the other side. Watch the conversation here or in the player below. Your PointPeople who live in public housing give it mixed reviews. Some like it, but even they have a laundry list of complaints. Exclamation PointIn an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Bova-Hiatt shares her thoughts on NYCHA's future and Barber pleads with city leaders to stop making empty promises. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Catalytic converter thefts on L.I. more than quadrupled in 2022

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed on Long Island in 2022, according to new data.They more than quadrupled from the year before. Now, there's a high-profile call to bring in more focused, federal help. "It's roaring. It's like a helicopter instead of a car," said Matt Gitto, a New Hyde Park resident whose catalytic converter was ripped out. "It was around $2,400. I didn't have my car for a week, and definitely a hassle." It's a maddening nationwide crime, but the numbers show an out-of-control spike in Nassau County since 2019:2019: 12020: 1002021: 4722022: 2,292The numbers spiked in Suffolk County too:2021:...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

President Biden visits New York City today

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden is traveling to New York City on Tuesday. The president will talk about funding for the Hudson River Tunnel Project.Biden will be at Hudson Yards in Chelsea, where he's expected to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure law will help the project. Commuters should expect delays in the area during his visit. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx businesses hire private security to tackle shoplifting

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams says the NYPD will do more to crack down on shoplifting, which is at levels we haven't seen in two decades. In the Bronx, it has forced several retail associations, including the Fordham Road Business Improvement District, to hire private security patrols. Fordham Road is one of the most vibrant shopping districts in the city, where Pretty Girl and other retailers are dealing with an ugly problem - a huge spike in shoplifting. "They come in, they take what they want, you can't touch them, you can't do anything. Police come, by the time they reach the...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Universal Hip Hop Museum in getting $5 million funding boost

NEW YORK -- Hip hop will forever be memorialized in the Bronx, thanks to a new museum in the community where it was founded.And now, that museum is getting a big endorsement to the tune of $5 million."This is a down payment because we are planting the seeds for the next generation," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.The federal grant will go toward completing construction of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, funding K-12 educational programming, and building affordable housing in the surrounding neighborhood."From the local jobs stimulating the economy, the intersection of education, culture, and hip hop. Making sure our...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy