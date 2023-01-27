MTA unveils new elevator for commuters at Penn Station

MTA unveils new elevator to improve subway accessibility 00:52

NEW YORK -- The MTA is doing its part to make it easy for everyone to get around.

Thursday, it unveiled a new elevator for Penn Station at Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street. It will improve access for all commuters, especially those with disabilities.

Four other existing elevators have also been replaced.

Officials say the improvements will benefit thousands of riders.

"It's so important for me that we are rebuilding what access looks like in our stations. Accessibility is truly universal. This is not only a new feature for persons with disabilities or New Yorkers with disabilities but also for parents and caregivers with strollers and, at this station, for all of the tourists who are coming through with luggage," said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo.

Commuters will also be able to admire new artwork by a local artist at the new entrance.