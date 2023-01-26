ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut gov. taking steps in effort to end gun violence

 4 days ago

Connecticut governor announces new proposals to stop gun violence 00:36

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is taking more steps in an effort to end gun violence .

He announced Thursday new proposals to close loopholes in the state's assault weapons ban.

One would raise the age to purchase all firearms to 21.

"As the world changes, we've got to change every day. That's what these gun safety rules are about. That's what 21 years of age is all about. That's what it means to strengthen, you know, some of the end arounds that make these weapons into assault-style weapons and dangerous," Lamont said.

Lamont will present a package of proposals to curb gun violence to the General Assembly in February.

Bruce Tillotson
3d ago

government keep your hands off of out guns people remember Hitler went after legal guns every government went after legal guns than our free speech then our freedom first guns than speech then our children hey ain't that what Russian did Cuba no way no how off my dead fingers

John Lewis
4d ago

okay first and foremost the people shooting each other in the inner cities aren't licensed gun holders and the guns are stolen so what is he going to do about that

