Paterson, NJ

Free books given away at Paterson elementary school

By CBS New York Team
 6 days ago

Students at Paterson P.S. 16 receive free book bundles 00:46

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students at one Paterson elementary school lined up to receive free bundles of books Thursday.

One thousand books were donated to Public School 16 through the book bundle program, which is run by Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore.

It's for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to encourage them to read at least 50 books by June.

"We want all of our students not only to be successful, but we want them to be happy, we want them to want to come to school, and we want them to be able to read," Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer said.

The book bundle program started in 2020 to keep students reading during the pandemic.

CBS New York

Black history art exhibit unveiled at Paterson City Hall

PATERSON, N.J. -- Black history is being celebrated through art in Paterson.City officials and artists gathered Wednesday at Paterson City Hall to unveil a new exhibit, which includes masterpieces from students."Black is universal, it's not national, and the artwork we have here speaks to that. I encourage the artists and all those who appreciate art to start to look at that through that lens and see our own beauty that we express," said local artist and exhibit organizer Chris Fabor Muhammad.The exhibit runs all month and is open daily, Monday through Friday.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Police: Student found with loaded gun in Rockland Co. school

NANUET, N.Y. -- A student is facing charges after a gun scare at a high school in Rockland County.Police say the student took a loaded gun into Nanuet Senior High School on Monday.School staff say they got an anonymous tip and immediately called the school resource officer, who discovered the gun.The student was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD tells asylum seekers camped outside hotel to leave

NEW YORK -- The NYPD removed asylum seekers from outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown on Wednesday night as controversy continues to brew over the city's decision to move them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.NYPD officers descended upon the asylum seekers' encampment, ordering them to pack up their things from the sidewalk and leave.In Spanish, Carlos Espinosa told CBS2's Ali Bauman the police presence scares him and he has not decided where he'll go now.Espinosa was among the dozens of asylum seekers sleeping outside the hotel since Sunday, refusing to move to the city's congregate shelter in Brooklyn."They've been given...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester launches law enforcement portal for hate crimes

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A new tool for law enforcement in Westchester County is now live.The county executive and District Attorney on Wednesday announced the launch of a law enforcement portal for reporting hate crimes and bias incidents.Officials say it will allow for more comprehensive investigations and prosecutions of such cases.Nearly 80% of local and state law enforcement with jurisdiction in Westchester have registered for the portal.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Family claims mother suffered severe injuries at N.J. nursing home

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is seeking answers after they say their loved one was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe injuries at a Bergen County nursing home.CBS2 saw a picture of Jung Ja Chun last year and then one of the 80-year-old in early January with severe injuries to her face."Everything is so swollen. She could not open her eyes even though she tried," daughter Jaime Chun-Lee said.Chun's daughter alleges her mother received the injuries and a concussion that resulted in bleeding to the left and right side of her brain at the Buckingham Care and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Westfield Town Council votes in favor of redevelopment plan

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Westfield's Town Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with a controversial new development.Some residents are pushing back against a $300 million redevelopment plan for downtown.READ MORE: Residents group opposing Lord & Taylor's big plans for downtown Westfield, N.J.Lots of people voiced their concerns during public comment, but the council voted to move forward 7-1.The next vote is set for later this year.
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Asylum seekers spend 3rd night camped outside Midtown hotel

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers remained camped outside a Manhattan hotel for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Many are refusing to relocate to a relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing concerns over shelter conditions. They also say the Watson Hotel's location on the West Side makes starting their new lives in New York City a little bit easier.The city tweeted a video showing the inside of the Brooklyn relief center, which was set up to temporarily house up to 1,000 men, who arrived as asylum seekers and were initially placed at the Watson.The city now plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Young people were passing around gun when boy was shot

NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.READ MORE: 12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment buildingPolice say there were no disputes before the shooting.A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.No word yet on any arrests.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Residents group opposes Lord & Taylor's plans for downtown Westfield, N.J.

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- The town council is set to vote on a huge redevelopment project that will bring new apartments and office space to downtown Westfield.But as CBS2 found out on Tuesday, a group of residents opposing the project say the plan will change the character of their town.Westfield is known for its quaint downtown, but during the pandemic many chain stores like Lord & Taylor shut down as people starting shopping online.The owners of Lord & Taylor want to redevelop seven acres of their own property and build new office space and apartments. They also want to buy land...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Water main break causing trouble in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break causing trouble in Newark, New Jersey. The break was reported overnight near Littleton and South Orange avenues, blocks away from University Hospital.The gushing water compromised part of the roadway, along with a nearby tree. Crews are working to shut off the water before they can repair the break. 
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Asylum seekers camped outside hotel want to hear from Mayor Adams

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers remain camped outside a Manhattan hotel for the second day in a row. They're refusing to relocate to a relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing concerns over shelter conditions. So they continue to sleep on sidewalks outside the Watson Hotel.They say the hotel's location on the West Side also makes starting their new lives in New York City a little bit easier.The city tweeted a video showing the inside of the Brooklyn relief center, which was set up to temporarily house up to 1,000 men, who arrived as asylum seekers and were initially placed at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some migrants refuse to leave Watson Hotel for Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing conditions there

NEW YORK - A number of migrants are refusing to leave a West Side hotel after the city sent buses to transport the migrants to a new shelter in Brooklyn. Migrants and advocates have been at the Watson Hotel. Earlier Monday, a few more MTA buses arrived in an attempt to transport migrants to the new shelter. A handful of migrants - some sleeping outside, and some coming out of the hotel - got on those buses, but a few remained out on the sidewalks. They told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado they've been to the new shelter, saw the conditions, and came right...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested for attempted firebombing at N.J. synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- A suspect has been taken into custody after the attempted firebombing of a Bloomfield synagogue.Surveillance video shows a masked man who police say threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid on Sunday.READ MORE: Gov. Phil Murphy visits Bloomfield synagogue following attempted arson attack: "Absolutely despicable"The bottle broke but didn't ignite.The U.S. Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Nicholas Malindretos, of Clifton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.Rabbi Marc Katz had a message for the suspect."I would like him to learn from this and to realize that we as a community are not those things that he fears and hates, but rather we are a diverse, loving, open community," he said.Investigators say a license plate reader identified a car seen near the synagogue at the time of the attack, leading them to the suspect.Malindretos is due to appear in Newark federal court Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Black History Month conversation with national museum curator

NEW YORK -- This Black History Month, CBS2 will report on the history, culture and achievements of African Americans. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the only national museum dedicated to the documentation of African American history and life. Located in Washington, D.C., it's the 19th museum of the Smithsonian Institution. The museum has collected more than 40,000 artifacts to date. Dr. Damion L. Thomas is a curator with the museum. He spoke with Cindy Hsu about how Black History Month began and why it's still important 50 years later.He also talked about the first Black New Yorkers and this year's theme: Black Resistance. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information. 
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy visits synagogue after attempted arson attack

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had strong words about a concerning trend Tuesday when he visited the Bloomfield synagogue that police said was the target of attempted arson over the weekend.Murphy walked into Temple Ner Tamid through the same doors where, early Sunday morning, someone tossed a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite.Investigators from Essex County, Bloomfield Police and the FBI are now trying to find out who this person is and why they did this."Absolutely despicable ... Unfortunately, the amount of antisemitic actions in New Jersey is almost exploding," Murphy said.The sheriff's office is offering a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD releases video from violent multi-borough robbery spree

NEW YORK -- Police have released video from a violent robbery spree spanning three boroughs.During a manhunt around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects' minivan crashed in the University Heights section of the Bronx.The two suspects ran as officers chased them. One was arrested, but the other got away.READ MORE: 2 suspects in custody in connection to multi-borough armed robbery spreeThe second suspect was later caught.They're accused in six armed robberies in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

New ad campaign encourages New Yorkers to get outdoors

NEW YORK -- The New York City Parks Department launched a new ad campaign Wednesday.They are hoping it prompts people to get off their devices and get outdoors.The new slogans include "Hikes before likes," "More green, less screen" and "Stroll, don't scroll."The department says it's easy to go for a stroll in the city; the parks have more than 30,000 acres of open space with more than 1,000 playgrounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
