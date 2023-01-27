PHOTO GALLERY: Newport Grammar wins OT battle to claim Area 3-A girls' crown

The championship game of the girls’ TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament came down to a battle of Lady Warriors Wednesday night at Cherokee High School. When the dust had settled, top-seeded Newport Grammar School took home the title with a 44-41 overtime win over Rogersville City School.

The RCS Lady Warriors worked the ball inside to Chloe Pearson early in the game. She put in five points, and RCS led 11-7 at the end of the quarter. In the second quarter, Kenady Deal scored all five RCS points, and the hometown Lady Warriors led 16-15 at the break. Addie Lawson scored seven points in the third quarter to help RCS take a 29-26 lead into the final period.

Rylee Sivert and Deal both hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to stop Newport Grammar from tying the score 37-37 at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

In the three-minute overtime period, RCS took a 39-38 lead on a basket by Lawson, who scored all four of RCS’ overtime points. But Newport went in front 41-39 and held on to capture the title.

Lawson led Rogersville City School with 15 points. Deal added 13, while Sivert had 7 and Chloe Pearson 6 for RCS.

Carmen Carmichael, who led Newport Grammar with 20 points, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Deal and Brooke Nelson earned all-tournament honors for the RCS Lady Warriors.

In the girls’ consolation game, the North Greene Lady Huskies defeated the Surgoinsville Lady Eagles, 29-23. Lady Eagle Elizabeth Byington was named to the all-tournament team.

Both the RCS Lady Warriors and Surgoinsville Lady Eagles will be in action when the Class A Section 1 Tournament gets underway on Saturday, Jan. 28, at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport. Though opponents had not yet been determined at press time, the RCS Lady Warriors will play Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Surgoinsville’s Lady Eagles will play Saturday at 10 a.m. Newport Grammar School, by virtue of its area championship, receives a bye and will begin sectional play on Monday, Jan. 30.