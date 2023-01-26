Read full article on original website
Rick Arthur
4d ago
I like the Chiefs. Can't wait to see what kind of plays Mahomes comes up with next. You gotta admit. he is fun to watch.
Reply(3)
6
Chala Owens
3d ago
Mahomes and Burrows are class acts with extraordinary talent. Just the privilege of watching these two face up again gets to the heart of football. I miss the days when love of the game trumped money.
Reply
3
Kathleen Lencki
3d ago
This poll is wrong. The Chiefs are the BEST team in the NFL! Joey and his gang are going to be very disappointed tomorrow. Don't bet on the Bengals,you're going to lose $$. Good luck to all!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Related
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted that, if it was his job, he’d only call a penalty if it met three specific criteria.
Boomer & Gio get in heated debate when Gio rips refs for decisive penalty on Bengals
Gio ripped the officials for calling unnecessary roughness on Joseph Ossai at the end of Sunday’s game, and Boomer said he sounded “like a maniac.”
Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘Jabroni’ Quip
The Chiefs tight end wasn’t happy with the mayor’s comments leading up to Sunday’s game.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup
The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Bengals fans react to team returning to Cincinnati after AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home early Monday morning after the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans gave the players a warm welcome when they returned to Paycor Stadium early Monday morning. >>Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs. “Man I’m so proud....
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Look: Bengals Player Apologizes For What He Did After Loss
A Cincinnati Bengals player has apologized for what he said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday night, the Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, thanks in part to a critical late-hit penalty on Cincinnati defensive player Joseph Ossai. ...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Message For Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a classy message for Cincinnati Bengals defender Joseph Ossai on Sunday evening. Ossai made a costly penalty late in the fourth quarter, when he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. Ossai was called for a 15-yard late hit, pushing the Chiefs into ...
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
Ex-NFL RB Rips AFC Championship Officials with ‘Burrowhead’ Barb
Danny Woodhead was among those who weren’t pleased with the calls in Sunday’s title game.
Ex-Giant Eli Apple viciously trolled after AFC Championship Game performance
The New York Giants and their legions of fans found themselves in a precarious position on Sunday night. They were forced to decide on who to root for in the AFC Championship Game: Eli Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals or Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs. Apple, of course,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 40