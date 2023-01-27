Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Updates on North Hills Street discussed at city council work session
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the Meridian City Council work session Tuesday, Neel Schaffer Inc. gave an update on preparing the grant application for work to be done on North Hills Street. Gabe Faggard, the Senior Project Manager, said the roadway has deteriorated due to growth in the area. Both...
WTOK-TV
Leanne Volking running for Clarke County Chancery Clerk
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spoke with Leanne Volking who is running for chancery clerk in Clarke County. LVolking said she has lived in Clarke County for 32 years, with 14 years of experience in the chancery clerk’s office. She also has five years of experience with the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
WTOK-TV
KDS Windsor and the New York Blower Company host grand opening in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two manufacturing companies, KDS Windsor and the New York Blower Company, held an official grand opening Wednesday, welcoming political leaders and community members to the facility. “We are very excited. We have had clients here dating back to the last ten years and now we picked...
WTOK-TV
Final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was the final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County. News 11′s Cara Shirley spoke with Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson right as the courthouse closed today. Johnson said there are a total of 48 candidates on the ballot for this year’s election...
WTOK-TV
IHL Commissioner shares economic importance of Mississippi’s universities
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Universities and colleges in Mississippi provide an economic backbone the state of Mississippi needs, according to Commissioner Dr. Alfred Rankins, Jr., of the Institutions of Higher Learning. He spoke to the Meridian Rotary Club Wednesday. Rankins highlighted the importance of Mississippi’s public universities and community colleges,...
WTOK-TV
Bridge closed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road, as of Monday afternoon, due to critical findings during an inspection. Please use alternative routes. According to a Facebook post, Lauderdale County has been working to replace this structure for the past few months. The...
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision. Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four...
WTOK-TV
Sumter, Greene counties eligible for FEMA assistance
CLANTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter and Greene counties are eligible for FEMA assistance for damage from the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama. Individuals and households may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. Information for renters who need to make claims is included.
WTOK-TV
Two candidates vying for Clarke County Chancery Clerk
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues highlighting the election races in Clarke County. Chancery Clerk Angie Chisholm Gibbs announced her retirement after 20 years. Two candidates so far are running for the seat. Lynnita Bartee announced her candidacy, saying she has put thousands of hours into community service...
WTOK-TV
Negotiations in progress for a new downtown Philadelphia hotel
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization in Philadelphia is working to bring a new hotel downtown. Community Development Partnership President David Vowell said the idea of building a hotel came around the time that the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music was under construction. He said the Philadelphia area sees many visitors come to town for the casinos, events, and now concerts at the Ellis Theatre, but people have limited options of where to stay.
WTOK-TV
Parents of Kennis Croom ask for city’s help in honoring his service
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The parents of fallen Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom, presented plans to the Meridian City Council Tuesday on a way the city could help honor his service. Tracy and Kelvin Croom spoke at a work session to request funding for an event during National Police Week...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Thursday brings a flood threat due to rounds of rain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area of low pressure (that will ride the coast) and its upper-level component will work together to bring rounds of rain to our area Thursday. Scattered lighter showers are expected now through Thursday morning, but rain becomes more likely by Midday Thursday. From there, rounds of moderate to heavy rain will fall throughout the afternoon into the evening...leading to the potential for localized flooding. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are possible through Thursday night. Remember to never drive over a flooded road.
WTOK-TV
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation of an overnight house fire in the Glade community that destroyed an off-duty deputy’s home. The house fire was reported on Bell Road on Tuesday shortly after...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
WTOK-TV
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
WTOK-TV
Jason Sturdivant sworn in as Choctaw County Probate Judge
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - A celebration was held Monday in the Choctaw County Courthouse as a new probate judge was sworn into office, following the retirement of Michael Armistead. Jason Sturdivant will serve as the new probate judge of Choctaw County, after being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey. His family...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Thursday’s heavy rain brings the potential for flash flooding
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the week and there are still a few lingering showers moving across the area this morning. Umbrellas are needed once again because more rain is on the way later today. Highs are in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Colder air is on the way for Thursday and Friday night, but Thursday also brings very heavy rainfall that will last all day. 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected. Localized flooding is possible with the rounds of rainfall all day Thursday. Remember to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways. You’ll be able to put your umbrella down once showers clear out by Friday afternoon. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.
WTOK-TV
Rain, rain, go away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Rain as of now has cleared but showers will pick up once again around lunchtime. Rain will continue into the rest of the evening before heavier rain is introduced early Wednesday morning. Keep your umbrella close because rain showers will stick around for us on Thursday. Relief from the rain is in sight, though, as we approach the weekend.
