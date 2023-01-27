Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
numberfire.com
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Clippers send Nicolas Batum to bench on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Batum will have second unit responsibilities after Luke Kennard was picked as Los Angeles' starter. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Batum to score 18.8 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.4...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) cleared, starting Wednesday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter was previously listed as questionable, but he has been cleared to play and will make another start. The 23-year-old didn't miss a game in January and averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) available for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is active for Wednesday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nurkic will play on the road after the Portland center was designated as probable. In a matchup versus a Grizzlies' team allowing 50.6 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, our models project Nurkic to score 32.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) good to go Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Orlando Magic. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable and is ready to roll. He posted 30 points with 11 boards and 5 assists in his previous matchup with the Magic this season. Embiid has the...
numberfire.com
Wizards-Pistons postponed Wednesday due to flight issues
The Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons game has been postponed Wednesday due to weather-related flight issues. The Pistons are still stuck in Dallas after playing the Mavericks on Monday night. The league has yet to announce when the game will be replayed. The Wizards are No. 12 and the Pistons are No....
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Robert Williams (ankle) on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. After sitting out on Saturday with a left ankle sprain, Williams will make his return on Wednesday night. In 28.9 expected minutes versus a Nets' unit ranked 11th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (personal) active for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a two game absence for personal reasons, Covington will be active on Tuesday night. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Covington's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Daniel Theis (knee) questionable on Thursday
Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Theis is officially listed as questionable to make his Pacers debut on Thursday after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury. The Pacers have an implied win probability of 52.9%...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
Comments / 0