Felton, CA

Storms 2023: Power to be restored Friday to 23 Felton customers

By Kaya Henkes-Power
 6 days ago

Tree through a house in Felton. (Via Pacific Gas & Electric)

After nearly 20 days of no power, 23 Felton customers are set to have their power restored by noon Friday. According to Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson Mayra Tostado, this is the last remaining extended outage in Santa Cruz County.

The power went out in Felton during storms that hit the community around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8. But because of a mudslide, flooding, downed trees and damaged equipment, PG&E crews were unable to begin repairs in the area of Pine Drive and Redwood Drive until this past Monday, Jan. 23.

The utility made a damage assessment last Saturday and began to make a plan to remove the trees once road conditions were safe. In order for PG&E to have started these repairs, crews needed to remove a tree from a customer's home.

On Monday, PG&E workers were able to begin tree removal work, cutting the trees into smaller pieces to ensure public safety. The tree removal was set to be completed Thursday before power is planned to be restored Friday.

Customers affected by prolonged storm-related outages may file a claim through PG&E’s website or by calling 800-743-5000.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

More
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ride Santa Cruz METRO for free on February 4 in support of Transit Equity Week

Start your year off right by supporting local infrastructure and celebrating Transit Equity Week!. Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) will proudly offer free fares countywide on fixed-routes, Hwy-17 and ParaCruz services all day Saturday, Feb. 4, in recognition of Transit Equity Week, a national coalition movement celebrated to commemorate the life and legacy of Rosa Parks on her birthday.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released.    The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
