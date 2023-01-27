Storms 2023: Power to be restored Friday to 23 Felton customers

Tree through a house in Felton. (Via Pacific Gas & Electric)

After nearly 20 days of no power, 23 Felton customers are set to have their power restored by noon Friday. According to Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson Mayra Tostado, this is the last remaining extended outage in Santa Cruz County.

The power went out in Felton during storms that hit the community around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8. But because of a mudslide, flooding, downed trees and damaged equipment, PG&E crews were unable to begin repairs in the area of Pine Drive and Redwood Drive until this past Monday, Jan. 23.

The utility made a damage assessment last Saturday and began to make a plan to remove the trees once road conditions were safe. In order for PG&E to have started these repairs, crews needed to remove a tree from a customer's home.

On Monday, PG&E workers were able to begin tree removal work, cutting the trees into smaller pieces to ensure public safety. The tree removal was set to be completed Thursday before power is planned to be restored Friday.

Customers affected by prolonged storm-related outages may file a claim through PG&E’s website or by calling 800-743-5000.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .