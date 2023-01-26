ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

'Make it a worthy sacrifice,' Firefighters asking city leaders for support

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- During Wednesday’s Dayton City Commission Meeting, some Dayton firefighters brought their concerns to the table surrounding Fire Station 10 closing several years ago. Dayton Firefighters Local 136 is calling this a safety risk because it’s not servicing the community and putting first responders at risk....
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Sidewalk Soldiers fight human trafficking

Sidewalk Soldiers is an anti-human trafficking organization serving the Miami Valley since 2016. This nonprofit organization provides community education, outreach to those currently being trafficked or are at risk, and also supports human trafficking survivors. Founder and director of outreach and education, Amy Cornelius, says Sidewalk Soldiers is the only...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day

Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service

The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery

Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
URBANA, OH
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man

DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces

MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
EATON, OH
dayton.com

Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’

Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Pastors pray for continued peace and action after video release of Tyre Nichols beating

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A minister visits a local church to speak about the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on Jan 7. Bishop Jerome McCorry of Bishop Speaks Fellowship of Ministries attended services at Blessed Rock Church in Dayton Sunday. McCorry spoke out on the incident, and other improper police involvement including the recent incident in Butler Township. McCorry has also represented families of victims of police brutality in the Miami Valley.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident happened Saturday night at about 7:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle, troopers said. A preliminary investigation says Ray Henderson,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

