4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
dayton247now.com
17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
dayton247now.com
'Make it a worthy sacrifice,' Firefighters asking city leaders for support
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- During Wednesday’s Dayton City Commission Meeting, some Dayton firefighters brought their concerns to the table surrounding Fire Station 10 closing several years ago. Dayton Firefighters Local 136 is calling this a safety risk because it’s not servicing the community and putting first responders at risk....
dayton.com
Fostering, adoption among Clark County woman’s greatest blessings
In 1965 when Peggy Hanna and her husband Jim moved to Clark County from Chicago, they were hoping to find a house in which to raise their three little boys, Brian, Mark and Kevin. They ended up in an old farmhouse that turned out to be a blessing for their family and for others.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Sidewalk Soldiers fight human trafficking
Sidewalk Soldiers is an anti-human trafficking organization serving the Miami Valley since 2016. This nonprofit organization provides community education, outreach to those currently being trafficked or are at risk, and also supports human trafficking survivors. Founder and director of outreach and education, Amy Cornelius, says Sidewalk Soldiers is the only...
WLWT 5
Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
dayton.com
TODAY: Dayton Brick Shop celebrates National LEGO Day
Dayton Brick Shop will celebrate National LEGO Day today in Kettering. A sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dayton Brick Shop opened up its doors at 5519 Bigger Road in May 2022 after initially opening at another location in October 2020 but outgrowing the spot. LEGO...
dayton247now.com
Fundraiser for service dog undergoing chemotherapy tops goal after huge donation
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fundraiser for a service dog undergoing chemotherapy has exceeded its goal, after a huge anonymous donation. Volunteers at the Greene County FISH Food Pantry began the GoFundMe fundraiser for Rundle, a 5-year-old diabetic service dog and one of only three COVID-19 sniffing dogs in Ohio.
dayton.com
Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service
The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
dayton.com
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man
DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
dayton.com
Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’
Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Man safe, getting behavioral help after barricading from Ohio authorities
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says one man is safe after he barricaded himself from deputies and threatened to hurt himself. According to Sheriff Champlin, deputies responded to a home in Springfield Township, Ohio, for a report that a man brandished a gun and threatened to use it on himself. […]
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
ODE concludes investigation into Warren County ESC complaints
The complaint alleges there was a lack of adequate individualized education programs, or IEPs, that meet students' specific needs, and failure to implement those IEPs.
‘No idea how long’s been vacant;’ Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon. Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the area of Woodside Avenue and Courtside Avenue around 3 p.m., according the Dayton Fire Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters on scene reported seeing flames coming from the front of...
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
dayton247now.com
Pastors pray for continued peace and action after video release of Tyre Nichols beating
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A minister visits a local church to speak about the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on Jan 7. Bishop Jerome McCorry of Bishop Speaks Fellowship of Ministries attended services at Blessed Rock Church in Dayton Sunday. McCorry spoke out on the incident, and other improper police involvement including the recent incident in Butler Township. McCorry has also represented families of victims of police brutality in the Miami Valley.
dayton247now.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident happened Saturday night at about 7:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle, troopers said. A preliminary investigation says Ray Henderson,...
