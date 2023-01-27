Read full article on original website
WISN
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
Milwaukee and Waukesha counties to continue rental assistance as state ends it
A Wisconsin program that started during COVID to offer emergency rental assistance comes to the end at the state level. However, Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties plan to keep theirs going.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine sees small business growth
RACINE, Wis. — Downtown Racine is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new small businesses. They’re collaborating on efforts to help promote other businesses. According to data from the Downtown Racine Corporation, which works to promote business downtown, 35 new businesses opened up in 2022.
CBS 58
Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kyle Rittenhouse shooting: Anthony Huber federal civil rights lawsuit permitted
KENOSHA, Wis. - A federal judge in Wisconsin on Wednesday ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber, shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020, can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine house fire injures two, kills one; victim identified
RACINE, Wis. — Police identified the 74-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Racine over the weekend as Johnnie Edison. Racine Police Department’s public information officer said Edison’s relatives in Illinois were notified of his death. Cell phone video captured the flames and smoke...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine seeks participants in St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 18
Becoming a subscriber to the Racine County Eye is a big deal. It means you value local journalism, not the corporate-owned stuff that just wants to feed you crime and conflict. But the good stuff, like stories about your kids reaching a milestone, a business owner courageously opening their doors or that nonprofit that is lifting people up or who is running for election.
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 6th and College trailer home fire, 3 displaced
MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a fire at a trailer home near 6th and College in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Jan. 31. It happened around 7 p.m. Firefighters from Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and Cudahy responded. Everyone got out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
49th and Luscher shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. It happened near 49th and Luscher around 8:20 a.m. The 33-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; man accused tells police, 'I don't do attempts'
RACINE, Wis. - An attempt to buy shoes ends in gunfire in Racine. Now, a 27-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges in the incident. The accused is Davonte Carraway – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Felony...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Rep receives $5M donation for new student, community space
MILWAUKEE — The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation donated $5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s renovation into its new theater and education complex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Rep’s $75 million project will replace its Patty & Jay Barker Theater Complex. They...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
UPDATE: Robert Badillo found safe
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Kenosha police are looking for 86-year-old Robert Badillo. Robert Badillo is described as a 5’9″ 230-pound white male with brown eyes and partially balding short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red ballcap, brown buttoned shirt, black jacket and blue...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drone footage shows arrest of reckless driving suspect in Kenosha
Drone footage from the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a suspect from a vehicle crash that was reported at 9:39 am at Interstate 94 and Highway C on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Two people are in custody after driving recklessly on Interstate 94, losing control, then fleeing a crash scene Monday morning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Fiebrantz fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 4 years
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Luckette on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. A Milwaukee County jury found Luckette guilty last month. He faced a single...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
