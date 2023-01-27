PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Pensacola Police Department, they will be closing the Pensacola Bay Bridge in both directions on Wednesday. The department posted on Twitter both directions will be closed at some point between 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., so crews can demolish a portion of the old bridge that is under […]

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO