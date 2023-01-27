ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WEAR

New FDOT project to widen portion of I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation will be widening I-10 from four to six lanes. FDOT conducted a project development environment study from east of the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29. The distance of the widening is approximately 9.5 miles. The project will also...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into Warrington home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at a residence at 507 Frisco Road around 1:20 p.m. in Warrington. According to officials, rescue crew responded to the residence after receiving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized after SUV crashes into Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The crash happened after 3:30 p.m. at a home on the 100-block of Georgia Drive. There is no information on the severity of injuries involved. WEAR...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

