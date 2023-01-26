Jayson Tatum earns starter honors for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will serve as a starter for the Eastern Conference during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City in February. This is Tatum’s fourth All-Star nod for his career and first time earning starting honors. Tatum joins Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the starting frontcourt for the East.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was not named as one of the starters in the starting five, but will almost assuredly be listed as one of the All-Star reserves in the East in the coming days. The Eastern Conference All-Star starters in the backcourt will be Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell. When Jaylen Brown is eventually named an All-Star, it will be his second time heading to the NBA’s trademark exhibition.

Tatum is averaging 31.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in his sixth year in the league, all career-bests for the former Duke Blue Devil. Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is logging 26.9 points, 71. rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest. Fan votes accounted for 50% of the voting, while media and player votes rounded out the selection process.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ