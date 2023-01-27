ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell County, KY

Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest

By Karla Stanley
FOX 56
FOX 56
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24i4uy_0kSkbDiz00

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – An audit of the Powell County Sheriff’s Department finds a possible conflict of interest with one of its deputies.

Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon said Powell County Sheriff Danny Rogers has an employee with two jobs, one as a deputy and another as a fiscal court magistrate.

Harmon said a county officer may not serve as a county employee. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed in a 2020 opinion.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Sheriff Rogers said the possible conflict of interest has been “rehashed for years and is not a conflict.”

Now Harmon is referring the issue to Cameron’s office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP arrests 2 in infant death investigation

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has arrested a man and a woman in connection with an infant death investigation. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Rockcastle County Grand Jury returned an indictment stemming from an extensive investigation into the death of a 7-month-old in Rockcastle County. KSP...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Arrest made in Olive Hill stabbing

An Olive Hill woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing one man and cutting another in an unprovoked attack last week. According to Olive Hill police chief Bruce Palmer the department received a call last Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from a residence on Sapphire Drive indicating that a male subject had been stabbed.
OLIVE HILL, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man sentenced to 35 years for role in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison on Monday. Michael Byrd, 34, was sentenced in federal court for conspiring to distribute fluorofentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of fluorofentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fluorofentanyl.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man injured in shooting on Devonport Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting on Devonport Drive Wednesday morning. According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Devonport Drive around 11 a.m. where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital with “potentially” life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death

Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest

A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries. 1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott …. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE

JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. What Kentuckians can do to protect...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy