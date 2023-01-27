Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – An audit of the Powell County Sheriff’s Department finds a possible conflict of interest with one of its deputies.
Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon said Powell County Sheriff Danny Rogers has an employee with two jobs, one as a deputy and another as a fiscal court magistrate.
Harmon said a county officer may not serve as a county employee. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed in a 2020 opinion.
Sheriff Rogers said the possible conflict of interest has been “rehashed for years and is not a conflict.”
Sheriff Rogers said the possible conflict of interest has been "rehashed for years and is not a conflict."

Now Harmon is referring the issue to Cameron's office.
