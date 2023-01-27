Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Charges dropped against Las Vegas woman accused in shooting in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman who was arrested and charged after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the Historic Westside has had her case dismissed, records show. Ronda Gibson, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of battery with...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman held without bond after accused of killing mother
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman accused of murdering her own mother in October appeared in court Monday and was ordered to be held without bond awaiting her next hearing. Hend Bustami, 28, was arrested after she allegedly dialed 911 and said “I think I killed my...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
Fox5 KVVU
Body cam video shows as officer, bystander rescue man from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A daring rescue in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in front of stunned tourists and bystanders. An officer and a good samaritan pull a man who is unable to move out of his car seconds before it catches fire. On Tuesday, police released...
Fox5 KVVU
Man injured after shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard, Carey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center around Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Police say a man in his early 20′s was found with a gunshot wound around 7:00 Tuesday evening. He was taken to a local hospital...
Fox5 KVVU
Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed. Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police searching for missing man last seen Saturday in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen Saturday in downtown. According to police, Collin Best, 26, was last seen Jan. 28 near the 300 block of South Casino Center Boulevard. Police say he was wearing a red jacket, black shirt and gray pants.
Fox5 KVVU
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.
Fox5 KVVU
Police suspect foul play after woman found dead Sunday in central Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan police department is investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in the central valley. A report of a deceased person being found near the 4000 block of Edgeford Place has indicated foul play, according to authorities. Las Vegas police...
Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and 3rd Street Tuesday evening. Police tell FOX5 it occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of south 3rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This developing story...
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing woman
UPDATE (Jan. 31) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Denisa Garcia was found. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress. Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near...
Fox5 KVVU
Man threatened mass shooting at Las Vegas synagogue, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a local synagogue while he believed “the Jews and police were after him” was arrested by police Monday. Michael Sanchez, 37, is being held in jail on $20,000 bond on a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in the valley has not only caused a lot of financial pain for many who can’t afford repairs but also emotional pain. “Very frustrating. I’ve been stressed out. I’ve sat at home and cried and there’s no...
Fox5 KVVU
High theft risk amongst some KIA, Hyundai vehicles; changes coming this year
Proposed Nevada law could slap years of prison time onto sentences for sex traffickers. A proposed Nevada law would give sex traffickers years of prison time if they try to lure juveniles online and are caught by law enforcement posing as children. Las Vegas Strip musical producers share memories of...
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Fox5 KVVU
Motorist dies in rollover near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead following a vehicle rollover accident outside of Searchlight, NV on Monday, according to authorities. The Nevada State Police responded to the scene of US 95 and mile marker 34 at around 5:13 a.m. A sedan traveling northbound at some point - the reason is unknown - overcorrected and rotated.
Fox5 KVVU
Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
Fox5 KVVU
FBI looking for missing Las Vegas woman; last contact was in Mexico
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help finding a Las Vegas woman last seen Jan. 12. Zailey Unidad Flores, 21, was last heard from when she made contact with a family member and claimed she was in Mexico. She is known...
