ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man injured after shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard, Carey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center around Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Police say a man in his early 20′s was found with a gunshot wound around 7:00 Tuesday evening. He was taken to a local hospital...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed. Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police searching for missing man last seen Saturday in downtown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen Saturday in downtown. According to police, Collin Best, 26, was last seen Jan. 28 near the 300 block of South Casino Center Boulevard. Police say he was wearing a red jacket, black shirt and gray pants.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing woman

UPDATE (Jan. 31) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Denisa Garcia was found. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress. Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorist dies in rollover near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead following a vehicle rollover accident outside of Searchlight, NV on Monday, according to authorities. The Nevada State Police responded to the scene of US 95 and mile marker 34 at around 5:13 a.m. A sedan traveling northbound at some point - the reason is unknown - overcorrected and rotated.
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy