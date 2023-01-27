Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Update: Josh Richardson (knee) ruled out for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson was originally deemed active after entering the day with a probable tag. Now, however, he has been ruled out of action due to left knee soreness. In 38 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (hip) starting in Saturday's lineup, Bruce Brown to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hip) is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray will start at point guard after the 25-year old was held out one game with a hip issue. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murray to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) cleared to play versus Magic Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid (foot) available and starting in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid was a game-time decision for the 76ers tonight due to a foot injury, but he has been cleared to play versus the Magic and will retain his usual starting role. The...
numberfire.com
Malik Beasley playing Jazz's second unit on Saturday night
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beasley will come off the bench after Kelly Olynyk was chosen as Saturday's starter. In 21.8 expected minutes, our models project Beasley to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Beasley's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) active Saturday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter has missed the last couple contests due to personal reasons. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Vlatko Cancar back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) starting for Portland Monday; Drew Eubanks playing with second unit
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Jusuf Nurkic (calf) as their starting center for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nurkic missed a game with a calf issue, but will take his starting spot back from Drew Eubanks for tonight's game against the Hawks. Nurkic has a $7,500 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (thumb) will play Tuesday versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) will return for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans held McCollum out of Sunday night's game, but their starting guard will return to the lineup after missing just one game. Jose Alvarado started on Sunday and will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Aaron Holiday starting for injured Trae Young (ankle) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks listed Aaron Holiday as a starter for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday will start in Monday night's game against the Blazers while starter Trae Young takes the night off to rest his injured ankle. Holiday is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists...
numberfire.com
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
