numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (hip) starting in Saturday's lineup, Bruce Brown to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hip) is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray will start at point guard after the 25-year old was held out one game with a hip issue. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murray to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday afternoon
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will have bench duties on Saturday after Jamal Murray was named Denver's starting guard. In a matchup versus a Philly team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bruce Brown (knee) active on Saturday afternoon
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will suit up in Philadelphia despite his questionable designation with a knee ailment. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Vlatko Cancar back to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter missed the last couple contest due to personal reaons. However, he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Vlatko Cancar back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic missed time recently due to left hamstring tightness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has ultimately recieved the green light to make his awaited return to the court. Expect Zeke Nnaji to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) out on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson will miss his second straight game after San Antonio's guard was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more time off the bench on Saturday night. McDermott's projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) starting for Portland Monday; Drew Eubanks playing with second unit
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Jusuf Nurkic (calf) as their starting center for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nurkic missed a game with a calf issue, but will take his starting spot back from Drew Eubanks for tonight's game against the Hawks. Nurkic has a $7,500 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Nassir Little on Saturday for inactive Josh Hart (hamstring)
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Little will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was kept on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. In an opportunity versus a Raptors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Little's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
numberfire.com
Christian Braun operating in second unit role for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Braun will resume his previous second unit duties after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was named Denver's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 617.8 minutes this season, Braun is averaging 0.59 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
