CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Warriors and Kings interested in Matisse Thybulle; Knicks a suitor for Pistons forward
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is now just over a week away on Thursday, Feb. 9, and as such the rumor mill is heating up. So far there hasn't been much in the way of news about potential blockbusters, but there are plenty of role players available that could help contenders bolster their squads for the stretch run.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room
Nurkic exited Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with an unspecified injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Nurkic came into Wednesday's tilt as probable with left calf soreness. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated the injury or if his exit is unrelated. Regardless, Nurkic should be considered questionable to return.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Wednesday's game postponed
Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
CBS Sports
Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious
The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
CBS Sports
Nuggets 'likely' to move Bones Hyland at 2023 NBA trade deadline, per report
The Denver Nuggets are currently the top team in the Western Conference, but they could still make some roster tweaks before the upcoming NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland is one of the players "likely" to get moved, according to Marc Stein. On the season, Hyland is averaging 12.1 points, three assists and two rebounds in 19.5 minutes off of the bench for Denver. He was recently named as a participant in the Rising Stars Game for the second consecutive season.
CBS Sports
Celtics blitz Nets behind Boston's most lopsided first quarter in franchise history
It was a relatively close first quarter, but ultimately, Jayson Tatum came out on top with an 18-16 lead over his Brooklyn Nets opponent -- as in all five of them who were on the floor Wednesday night. It was a shame for Brooklyn, then, that Tatum has teammates. Factor...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Breaks out near end of campaign
Hodgins recorded one catch for three yards on two targets in the Giants' 38-7 loss to the Eagles on Jan. 21 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Hodgins began the season on Buffalo's practice squad and didn't see game action until Week 5, when he caught four passes for 41 yards in a win over Pittsburgh. The Bills cut him three weeks later, and he subsequently latched on with the Giants. The move to New York proved to be fruitful, as he logged over 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps in all 10 of the regular-season and playoff contests in which he played, producing a collective 42-459-5 receiving line on 53 targets during that stretch. Hodgins really got going in Week 13 against Washington, tallying five catches for 44 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and he proceeded to find the end zone in three of his final four regular-season contests. His best game of the campaign then came in New York's wild-card round playoff victory over Minnesota, as he tallied eight catches on nine targets for 105 yards and another score. Hodgins enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning that New York has to offer him only a one-year, league-minimum contract to ensure he stays with the team. Given his late-season ascent up the team's receiver depth chart, the choice to bring Hodgins back will be a no-brainer for the Giants.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Braves' Magneuris Sierra: Heads to Atlanta on NRI deal
Sierra agreed Monday with Atlanta on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves reports. A former top prospect, Sierra has not been able to find success against major-league pitching, and he posted just a .442 OPS over 96 plate appearances in 45 games with the Angels last year. His speed and defense does give him an outside chance of making the major-league squad out of spring training, but it would assuredly be in a role that offers no fantasy intrigue.
