Lakers reportedly have concerns about Russell Westbrook's playoff viability, which should have been obvious

The Los Angeles Lakers, against all odds, have found a way to maximize Russell Westbrook in the regular season. He may be a bit overrated, but he's at least actively contributing to a Lakers team that spent an entire offseason trying to trade him. Without his playmaking, they may not have been able to stay afloat when they were without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a regular-season player, he has been solid.
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Heads to locker room

Nurkic exited Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with an unspecified injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Nurkic came into Wednesday's tilt as probable with left calf soreness. It's unclear whether he re-aggravated the injury or if his exit is unrelated. Regardless, Nurkic should be considered questionable to return.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Wednesday's game postponed

Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably...
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench

Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Nuggets 'likely' to move Bones Hyland at 2023 NBA trade deadline, per report

The Denver Nuggets are currently the top team in the Western Conference, but they could still make some roster tweaks before the upcoming NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland is one of the players "likely" to get moved, according to Marc Stein. On the season, Hyland is averaging 12.1 points, three assists and two rebounds in 19.5 minutes off of the bench for Denver. He was recently named as a participant in the Rising Stars Game for the second consecutive season.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed

Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light

McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as DNP on Wednesday

Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed DNPs after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster himself logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible to face the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
49ers' Brock Purdy suffers torn UCL in throwing elbow vs. Eagles, expected to miss six months

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7. It wasn't exactly the title game we were expecting, as the 49ers were completely derailed by quarterback injuries. Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers' first possession of the game, and then his backup, Josh Johnson, suffered a concussion in the third quarter. While Purdy returned to the game, he clearly was not the same.
