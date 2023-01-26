Seminole Man Charged With 8-Counts Of Child Porn

55-year-old Skipper Bickford

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit have arrested a Seminole man for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

On August 24, 2022, detectives began an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that child pornography was being uploaded via the internet.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 55-year-old Skipper Bickford.

In the news: 11-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Against School In Florida

On January 26, 2023, detectives arrested Bickford and charged him with eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

When Bickford was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to intentionally viewing child pornography for the last fifteen years.

Bickford was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement