Seminole, FL

Seminole Man Charged With 8-Counts Of Child Porn

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
55-year-old Skipper Bickford

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit have arrested a Seminole man for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

On August 24, 2022, detectives began an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that child pornography was being uploaded via the internet.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 55-year-old Skipper Bickford.

On January 26, 2023, detectives arrested Bickford and charged him with eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

When Bickford was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to intentionally viewing child pornography for the last fifteen years.

Bickford was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

